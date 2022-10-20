'I really still haven't processed it yet': Petal teacher wins 2022 Milken Award, $25,000

Math teacher also works for Southern Miss' World Class Teaching Program

Shows graduated from Petal High in 2008

Petal High teacher Kathryn Daniels received the Milken Award in 2019

It took a while for Petal teacher Tyler Shows to grasp what was happening. Students and teachers at the upper elementary were summoned to an assembly to celebrate the district's "A" rating on state test scores.

It was a welcome recognition Tuesday for the students and the teachers who work hard to achieve academic excellence. But the gathering also was to recognize and honor one teacher in particular.

Shows, a fifth-grade math teacher was singled out during the assembly and surprised with the Milken Educator Award for Mississippi and a check for $25,000 to spend as he chooses.

"I feel like I hijacked the whole show," Shows said. "I really still haven't processed it yet. I don't remember any of the details of what happened."

The Milken Educator Award is given to as many as 40 elementary educators each school year, most of whom are in their early- to mid-careers as teachers. Over the past 35 years, more than $140 million has been devoted to the Milken Awards initiative, including more than $73 million in individual awards. The awards initiative also includes professional development opportunities throughout the recipients' careers.

Shows joins the ranks of 74 other Milken Award winners in Mississippi honored for their innovation and creativity in the classroom and beyond, including fellow Petal High teacher Kathryn Daniels.

“We are thrilled to add Mr. Shows to that list,” Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon said in a news release.

“Mr. Shows genuinely loves children and loves teaching,” Petal Upper Elementary Principal Emily Branch agreed. “His passion for his work drives him, his students, his colleagues, and even his administrators to reach higher levels of success on a daily basis.

"Mr. Shows does not lead from the sidelines; he purposefully builds relationships with students, teachers and families to create a feeling of community and shared responsibility.”

While Shows appreciates the recognition, he says he isn't the only teacher at the school that works hard to make a difference in children's lives. He said his colleagues are equally deserving of the award.

"Don't get me wrong," he said. "It is such an honor, but I can't help but shine the light back on the teachers I work with they are wonderful. I'm a product of working with people who are better than myself. I'm just very thankful to them.

"I don't want anyone to miss the hard work that people at the school put in, day in and day out. It really could have been anyone."

Shows also works as a facilitator in the professional learning community with the University of Southern Mississippi's World Class Teaching Program and helps teachers prepare for National Board Certification. He sits on the district superintendent's advisory council.

"I applaud Mr. Shows for having an intentional focus of daily bringing real-world experiences into the classroom to instill a love of learning and build confidence," said Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education. "Not only does he inspire students, but he also pays it forward by working with his high school's Teacher Academy and by mentoring colleagues through the National Board Certification process."

Shows, like many other teachers at the upper elementary, had to navigate unprecedented circumstances while maintaining the district's reputation for academic excellence, including the pandemic and the 2017 tornado that forced the closure of the school building while the district made repairs.

"Thanks to Tyler and so many other incredible teachers, they have found ways to rise above and maintain an excellent learning community for their students," Senior Vice President of the Milken Educator Awards Jane Foley said in a news release. "Tyler is building a positive legacy of education here in his hometown school district, and for that, we honor him today."

Foley is a 1994 Indiana Milken Educator Award recipient.

What makes Shows stand out is his innovative teaching techniques: He connects math to the real world as he focuses on the concepts underlying each lesson, intentionally building students' confidence and inspiring them to rise to his high expectations, the Milken Family Foundation wrote.

The foundation said Shows writes on students' desks with dry-erase markers and incorporates games like Trashketball, Stinky Feed and Draw Down to keep students engaged. He knows each student's strengths and weaknesses and uses assessment data to help each child succeed.

"Everything we do is through the lens of student engagement," Shows said. "We want them to be interested in what we are doing in the classroom."

As proof Shows' techniques work, his students achieved 116% of projected growth in assessments by the NWEA, a national education association, from fall 2021 to spring 2022. In addition, the district's fifth-graders have delivered among the highest Mississippi MAP math scores in the state every year since Shows began working for the district in 2014.

“We are so Panther Proud of Tyler Shows for receiving the Milken Educator Award,” Dillon said. “He is very deserving of this special honor. Mr. Shows is passionate about his craft as a teacher and PLC leader. He builds positive relationships with his students and faculty and is always prepared to go the extra mile.”

Shows, a Petal native, graduated from Petal High School in 2008 and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi and a master’s degree in gifted education from William Carey University.

As for what Shows plans to do with the $25,000? He hasn't decided yet.

"It's going to sit for a little while," he said. "I haven't really woken up from it all yet."

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.