NCHSAA 2022 State Volleyball Tournament Brackets

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the brackets for the 2022 state volleyball tournaments in its four classes.

First-round matches are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22. The second, third and fourth rounds will be played the week of Oct. 24. Regional finals are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, and state championships set for Saturday, Nov. 5.

Class 4A East

No. 32 Fuquay-Varina at No. 1 Chapel Hill

No. 17 Corinth Holders at No. 16 Laney

No. 25 Topsail at No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons

No. 24 Wakefield at No. 9 Gray's Creek

No. 28 New Bern at No. 5 Cleveland

No. 21 Clayton at No. 12 Hoggard

No. 20 Leesville Road at No. 13 Green Hope

No. 29 Richmond at No. 4 Middle Creek

No. 30 Panther Creek at No. 3 Pinecrest

No. 19 New Hanover at No. 14 Southern Alamance

No. 27 Northern Durham at No. 6 D.H. Conley

No. 22 East Chapel Hill at No. 11 Green Level

No. 26 Apex at No. 7 Ashley

No. 23 Garner at No. 10 Pine Forest

No. 18 Apex Friendship at No. 15 Heritage

No. 31 Durham Jordan at No. 2 Millbrook

Class 4A West

No. 32 South Mecklenburg at No. 1 Reagan

No. 17 Asheville at No. 16 Northwest Guilford

No. 25 Myers Park at No. 8 South Iredell

No. 24 Weddington at No. 9 Providence

No. 28 Southwest Guilford at No. 5 T.C. Roberson

No. 21 A.C. Reynolds at No. 12 East Forsyth

No. 20 Palisades at No. 13 Lake Norman

No. 29 Cuthbertson at No. 4 Hough

No. 30 Hickory Ridge at No. 3 Sun Valley

No. 19 West Forsyth at No. 14 Cox Mill

No. 27 East Mecklenburg at No. 6 Ardrey Kell

No. 22 Northern Guilford at No. 11 Western Guilford

No. 26 Butler at No. 7 Grimsley

No. 23 Davie County at No. 10 Marvin Ridge

No. 18 Mallard Creek at No. 15 Charlotte Catholic

No. 31 Alexander Central at No. 2 Watauga

Class 3A East

No. 32 South Brunswick at No. 1 J.H. Rose

No. 17 C.B. Aycock at No. 16 Rocky Mount

No. 25 Jacksonville at No. 6 Carrboro

No. 24 Triton at No. 9 Union Pines

No. 28 Havelock at No. 5 Croatan

No. 21 Scotland at No. 12 South Central

No. 20 Western Alamance at No. 13 West Johnston

No. 29 Southern Wayne at No. 4 Cape Fear

No. 30 Southern Nash at No. 3 Wilson Hunt

No. 19 Currituck County at No. 14 South Johnston

No. 27 Person at No. 6 Franklinton

No. 22 Williams at No. 11 West Carteret

No. 26 Harnett Central at No. 7 First Flight

No. 23 Lee County at No. 10 Terry Sanford

No. 18 Wilson Fike at No. 15 Orange

No. 31 Richlands at No. 2 Cedar Ridge

Class 3A West

No. 32 West Charlotte at No. 1 North Iredell

No. 17 Jesse Carson at No. 16 Franklin

No. 25 Lake Norman Charter at No. 8 Enka

No. 24 Pisgah at No. 9 Parkwood

No. 28 Hibriten at No. 5 Ashe County

No. 21 Crest at No. 12 Forestview

No. 20 Ledford at No. 13 East Rowan

No. 29 Stuart Cramer at No. 4 North Henderson

No. 30 North Davidson at No. 3 Kings Mountain

No. 19 St. Stephens at No. 14 East Lincoln

No. 27 North Lincoln at No. 6 Rockingham County

No. 22 South Point at No. 11 West Henderson

No. 26 Smoky Mountain at No. 7 Oak Grove

No. 23 South Rowan at No. 10 Fred T. Foard

No. 18 Hickory at No. 15 West Iredell

No. 31 High Point Central at No. 2 West Rowan

Class 2A East

No. 32 West Craven at No. 1 Midway

No. 17 Southwest Onslow at No. 16 Seaforth

No. 25 St. Pauls at No. 8 Nash Central

No. 24 South Granville at No. 9 Franklin Academy

No. 28 Edenton Holmes at No. 5 Bartlett Yancey

No. 21 NC Science and Math at No. 12 Manteo

No. 20 Clinton at No. 13 Wallace-Rose Hill

No. 29 Hertford County at No. 4 Whiteville

No. 30 East Carteret at No. 3 Farmville Central

No. 19 Washington at No. 14 East Bladen

No. 27 North Johnston at No. 6 South Lenoir

No. 22 East Duplin at No. 11 Ayden-Grifton

No. 26 Roanoke Rapids at No. 7 Princeton

No. 23 Louisburg at No. 10 Oxford Webb

No. 18 North Lenoir at No. 15 South Columbus

No. 31 Greene Central at No. 2 Camden County

Class 2A West

No. 32 Trinity at No. 1 McMichael

No. 17 West Stokes at No. 16 Patton

No. 25 North Wilkes at No. 8 Mount Pleasant

No. 24 Salisbury at No. 9 West Davidson

No. 28 Eden Morehead at No. 5 Pine Lake Prep

No. 21 Anson at No. 12 Polk County

No. 20 Bandys at No. 13 Randleman

No. 29 Wheatmore at No. 4 East Surry

No. 30 East Burke at No. 3 Brevard

No. 19 Community School of Davidson at No. 14 Lincoln Charter

No. 27 North Surry at No. 6 West Stanly

No. 22 Walkertown at No. 11 Owen

No. 26 Hendersonville at No. 7 Maiden

No. 23 North Stanly at No. 10 East Gaston

No. 18 Providence Grove at No. 15 East Davidson

No. 31 Surry Central at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph

Class 1A East

No. 32 KIPP Pride at No. 1 Neuse Charter

No. 17 Riverside-Martin at No. 16 Rosewood

No. 25 Gates County at No. 8 Cape Hatteras

No. 26 North Edgecombe at No. 9 North Moore

No. 28 Voyager Academy at No. 5 Warren County

No. 21 Vance Charter at No. 12 Weldon

No. 20 Bear Grass Charter at No. 13 Roxboro Community

No. 29 Pender at No. 4 Eno River Academy

No. 30 Tarboro at No. 3 Perquimans

No. 19 Union at No. 14 Northside-Pinetown

No. 27 Clover Garden at No. 6 Pamlico County

No. 22 Chatham Charter at No. 11 East Wake Academy

No. 26 North Duplin at No. 7 Woods Charter

No. 23 Wilson Prep at No. 10 East Columbus

No. 18 Oxford Prep at No. 15 Southeast Halifax

No. 31 Chatham Central at No. 2 Falls Lake Academy

Class 1A West

No. 32 South Davidson at No. 1 Union Academy

No. 17 Rosman at No. 16 Christ The King

No. 25 Avery County at No. 8 Piedmont Community

No. 24 Swain County at No. 9 Draughn

No. 28 Eastern Randolph at No. 5 Uwharrie Charter

No. 21 Hayesville at No. 12 Cornerstone Charter

No. 20 NC Leadership at No. 13 Robbinsville

No. 29 Millennium Charter at No. 4 Highland Tech

No. 30 Thomas Jefferson Classical at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness

No. 19 Starmount at No. 14 Gray Stone Day

No. 27 Cherryville at No. 6 Murphy

No. 22 Corvian Community at No. 11 Alleghany

No. 6 South Stokes at No. 7 Mount Airy

No. 23 South Stanly at No. 10 Highlands

No. 18 Mountain Heritage at No. 15 Cherokee

No. 31 Bradford Prep at No. 2 Mountain Island Charter