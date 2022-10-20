Read full article on original website
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days
RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
Stony Brook Mammography Van Marks 5,000th Screening
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Stony Brook Cancer Center’s Mobile Mammography Van recently provided its 5,000th free cancer screening in four years, a milestone it reached days before the region marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The custom-built, 40-foot state-of-the art van equipped with 3D...
5 Things to Do the Week of October 22, 2022 - October 29, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, October 22, 2022 - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
Long Island's First Sweetgreen Just Opened & More Locations Are on the Way
Sweetgreen is an NYC lunchtime staple, and now it's finally making its way to Long Island. The chain's first Long Island store officially opened in Garden City, New York this week. The new location is at 191 Seventh Street in the New York City suburb, where it boasts 2,600 square feet and room for 26 indoor and 18 outdoor diners.
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
Governor Hochul Announces $80.1 Million Long Island Expressway Pavement Renewal Project Completed Ahead of Schedule
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County is now complete. In April, the New York State Department of Transportation began work on this critical project, which was completed this morning, Thursday, October 20 - six months after initial work began and one month ahead of schedule. The Governor also announced that the major pavement renewal project on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk Counties is being completed this week. This year, more than 442 lane miles of state roads across Long Island have been repaved with new asphalt - totaling $121.6 million.
Who was the Long Island serial killer and were they ever caught?
PERPETRATOR who killed more than a dozen victims over the course of two decades is often dubbed the Gilgo Beach Killer or the Craigslist Ripper. The victims' remains were uncovered in Long Island after the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert resulted in a police search of the area along the Ocean Parkway in Suffolk County.
Prospective marijuana business owners hail Riverhead zoning proposal for dispensaries and lounges as the friendliest on Long Island
Residents and prospective marijuana entrepreneurs applauded the Riverhead Town Board’s proposed zoning code for marijuana businesses as retail sales are poised to get underway, with one speaker calling it the most “progressive” of its kind and most friendly to the emerging industry on Long Island. According to...
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
Richard Reeve, Home Builder of Cutchogue Has Died at 76
When that envelope arrived in the mail you knew what it would be. The writing on the manila mailer was unmistakable: that blocky, textured script. Within, you would find a curated selection of news clippings with personalized notations. It was one of the many ways Dick Reeve shared affection with those he loved.
Tragedy Avoided on the Southern State Parkway with Two Separate Wrong Way Drivers
The State Police responded to two separate calls for wrong way drivers last night and this morning, both on the Southern State Parkway in the area of exit 42, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Around 9:30 PM Troopers and Suffolk County Police responded to the Southern State Parkway and located...
'Smoother Roads Are Ahead': $80.1M Long Island Expressway Resurfacing Project Completed
State officials announced that an $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway was completed one month ahead of schedule. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project to resurface the LIE from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was finished on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Feinstein Institutes, Northwell electrophysiologist successfully implant first modular cardiac rhythm management system in novel clinical trial
MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Like a paramedic in your chest, a team of Northwell Health clinicians, electrophysiologists and clinical trial investigators at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research successfully implanted a modular cardiac rhythm management (CRM) system in the first patient to be enrolled in the Boston Scientific MODULAR ATP clinical trial. The patient, James Giambrone, of Amityville, NY, is the first person to be part of the clinical trial in the Northeast and was implanted with an implantable defibrillator and leadless pacemaker. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005348/en/ Laurence M. Epstein, MD (center right) implanted the first patient in Boston Scientific’s MODULAR ATP clinical trial at North Shore University Hospital. (Credit: Northwell Health)
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
Wanted for East Northport grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in East Northport this month. A man allegedly stole items from the Verizon store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on...
A Talk with Dan’s North Fork Cover Artist Charlene Lavinia
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. This week’s Dan’s Papers North Fork cover art was painted by Charlene Lavinia and depicts the maritime Village of Greenport. Here, the artist discusses the beauty of the North Fork, her representative art style and her background in teaching.
Popular Eatery Opening Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can rejoice after a popular eatery revealed plans to open the restaurant’s second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company will open up shop in Farmingdale at the Republic Plaza shopping center, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, according to a statement from Breslin Realty.
Long Island Man Arrested on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
A Long Island man was arrested today on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Fight Breaks Out Between Student, Teacher At Sachem North High School
A fight broke out between a student and a teacher at a Long Island high school. The incident took place in Lake Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sachem North High School. According to the Suffolk County Police, it appears the student was the primary aggressor, but no charges have been filed at this time.
