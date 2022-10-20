ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Mail

Portland mayor admits that squalor and crime have turned the city into a 'vortex of misery' - and announces new plan to BAN unsanctioned homeless encampments plaguing local streets

The mayor of Portland has announced plans to shut down any unsanctioned homeless camps in the city - as a high number of squalid shanty towns and rising crime continues to plague the area. Mayor Ted Wheeler held a video press conference Friday in which he called Portland's homeless problem...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds

Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
PORTLAND, OR
bestclassicbands.com

The Who Hits Back in Portland, October 2022—Replacing Chaos with Dignity

When Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey strolled nonchalantly onto the stage at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center the evening of Oct. 20, 2022, it seemed as though the two surviving members of The Who would be letting the orchestra and band of nearly 50 musicians behind them do the heavy lifting. It has been 40 years since The Who announced their farewell from the concert stage. The frenetic chaos of the band had been forever lost when Keith Moon died four years earlier. Townshend was exhausted, addicted and creatively spent, and Daltrey had admitted that “it would be a relief when it was all over.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot

Avalos is the executive director of Verde, co-founder of the Black Millennial Movement and chair of Portland’s Citizen Review Committee. A resident of Portland, she also serves on the city’s Charter Review Commission that developed Measure 26-228, but is writing on her own behalf. Her column will resume regularly in January.
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Charming Studio Apartment in a Tiny Backyard House

This cozy little house in Portland, Oregon is a garage-turned studio apartment. The charming tiny house is set back from the road and is used as a guest house. The renovated studio is approximately 250 sq. ft. with high ceilings. It has a queen bed, compact kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 21-23

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially mid-October and we're looking at rain in the forecast for the Portland area after a record-breaking warm early October. The switch in weather really means that the Halloween events are in full swing now, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the zoo, hitting up a drive-in, or staying indoors and watching a live concert. No matter what you choose, just remember to wear your rain boots and jackets.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile

Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
HILLSBORO, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Oddities and Curiosities Expo

Get ready for a showcase of all things weird at the Portland Oddities and Curiosities Expo. If you love the strange, unusual and bizarre, you won’t want to miss this collection of artists and small businesses as they descend on Portland. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is the original...
PORTLAND, OR
WGAU

Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy