Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
Portland mayor admits that squalor and crime have turned the city into a 'vortex of misery' - and announces new plan to BAN unsanctioned homeless encampments plaguing local streets
The mayor of Portland has announced plans to shut down any unsanctioned homeless camps in the city - as a high number of squalid shanty towns and rising crime continues to plague the area. Mayor Ted Wheeler held a video press conference Friday in which he called Portland's homeless problem...
Six of Portland’s oldest restaurants, and what they offer
From seafood to steakhouses, here are six of Portland's oldest restaurants.
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
bestclassicbands.com
The Who Hits Back in Portland, October 2022—Replacing Chaos with Dignity
When Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey strolled nonchalantly onto the stage at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center the evening of Oct. 20, 2022, it seemed as though the two surviving members of The Who would be letting the orchestra and band of nearly 50 musicians behind them do the heavy lifting. It has been 40 years since The Who announced their farewell from the concert stage. The frenetic chaos of the band had been forever lost when Keith Moon died four years earlier. Townshend was exhausted, addicted and creatively spent, and Daltrey had admitted that “it would be a relief when it was all over.”
Ashland Japanese Garden, redesigned by Portland’s Toru Tanaka, draws crowds to Lithia Park
The redesigned Japanese Garden in Ashland’s Lithia Park is the long-awaited bridge between the respected Portland Japanese Garden and the famous Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape designer Toru Tanaka, a former garden director of the Portland Japanese Garden, transformed less than an acre...
Portland Timbers and Thorns unveil futsal court donated to students at César Chávez K-8 school
Packed into the humble auditorium at César Chávez K-8 school in North Portland, familiar sounds fill the air for teachers and parents of young schoolchildren: the hum of widespread chatter, scattered laughter, random screaming and screeching, constant questions of nearby adults, and the occasional cry or two. Lined...
Letter from the Editor: When journalism requires a walk on the wild (and lighter) side
If you are looking for serious thoughts about politics and elections, turn the page. I’m taking a brief detour down memory lane. I was searching our photo archives recently when I happened across several photographs of a cheetah in The Oregonian’s newsroom back at 1320 S.W. Broadway. You...
Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot
Avalos is the executive director of Verde, co-founder of the Black Millennial Movement and chair of Portland’s Citizen Review Committee. A resident of Portland, she also serves on the city’s Charter Review Commission that developed Measure 26-228, but is writing on her own behalf. Her column will resume regularly in January.
Kohr Explores: The Rose City Vintage Market and Collectables Show is back
KOIN 6 News' Kohr Harlan is exploring some retro finds at the Portland Expo Center.
idesignarch.com
Charming Studio Apartment in a Tiny Backyard House
This cozy little house in Portland, Oregon is a garage-turned studio apartment. The charming tiny house is set back from the road and is used as a guest house. The renovated studio is approximately 250 sq. ft. with high ceilings. It has a queen bed, compact kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 21-23
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially mid-October and we're looking at rain in the forecast for the Portland area after a record-breaking warm early October. The switch in weather really means that the Halloween events are in full swing now, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the zoo, hitting up a drive-in, or staying indoors and watching a live concert. No matter what you choose, just remember to wear your rain boots and jackets.
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
Rose City Riveters rally in support of Portland Thorns players before playoff match vs. San Diego
Lined up on the corner of SW 20th and Yamhill in the shadow of Providence Park, supporters of the Portland Thorns crowded the sidewalks Sunday to cheer for players as they arrived for a highly anticipated playoff matchup with the San Diego Wave. The show of support was organized in...
Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile
Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
5-goal 1st leaves Winterhawks’ win streak crashing to a halt
The Portland Winterhawks’ undefeated start to the season ran into an eastern Washington ambush Saturday night. The Tri-City Americans scored 5 goals in the 1st period and ran out a 7-3 win at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington. Tyson Greenway scored 50 seconds into the game, on his...
Let it snow! Mount Hood Meadows gets covered
Just a day after they announced when ski season would likely open, Mount Hood Meadows received the first measurable snow of the season.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Oddities and Curiosities Expo
Get ready for a showcase of all things weird at the Portland Oddities and Curiosities Expo. If you love the strange, unusual and bizarre, you won’t want to miss this collection of artists and small businesses as they descend on Portland. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is the original...
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0