Texas State

The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
khn.org

First Edition: October 21, 2022

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. A class of health care facility support staff, including nursing assistants, security guards, and janitors, has worked alongside doctors and nurses throughout the covid-19 pandemic keeping patients and medical buildings safe and clean. It’s an unassuming line of work that some people consider a calling. (Bluth, 10/21)
CALIFORNIA STATE
khn.org

Pentagon To Fund Abortion Travel For Service Members And Families

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a series of policies Thursday aimed at shoring up access to reproductive health care for troops and their dependents. The moves include paying travel costs for families assigned to states that restrict abortion, extending the time a pregnancy must be disclosed, and adding privacy protections.
ARIZONA STATE
khn.org

Drugmakers Seeking Some Relief On New Medicare Rules

The Inflation Reduction Act, which allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of some drugs, was strongly opposed by drugmakers and one of their very rare losses on Capitol Hill. They are now hoping to help influence the Biden administration as it sets the regulations from the new law. Drugmakers are...
KENTUCKY STATE
khn.org

CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote To Add Covid Shot To Pediatric Schedule

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously voted in favor of including the covid vaccine on the list of routine immunizations that doctors follow when recommending vaccinations and that schools consult when setting requirements. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday unanimously voted to add COVID-19...
FLORIDA STATE
khn.org

Pfizer To Soon Quadruple Price Of Covid Shots In US

Prices will rise to about $110 to $130 per dose after the current United States government's current purchase program expires, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, pressure on drugmakers to widen access to medicines comes even as Novartis says it will allow some generic leukemia drug production. Pfizer Inc expects to roughly quadruple...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

