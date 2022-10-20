Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
First Edition: October 21, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. A class of health care facility support staff, including nursing assistants, security guards, and janitors, has worked alongside doctors and nurses throughout the covid-19 pandemic keeping patients and medical buildings safe and clean. It’s an unassuming line of work that some people consider a calling. (Bluth, 10/21)
Pentagon To Fund Abortion Travel For Service Members And Families
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a series of policies Thursday aimed at shoring up access to reproductive health care for troops and their dependents. The moves include paying travel costs for families assigned to states that restrict abortion, extending the time a pregnancy must be disclosed, and adding privacy protections.
Drugmakers Seeking Some Relief On New Medicare Rules
The Inflation Reduction Act, which allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of some drugs, was strongly opposed by drugmakers and one of their very rare losses on Capitol Hill. They are now hoping to help influence the Biden administration as it sets the regulations from the new law. Drugmakers are...
Under the baobab: Today is your last chance to register to vote in a crucial PA election
“We risked our lives when we tried to register people to vote in Mississippi. The stakes are higher this time.”
CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote To Add Covid Shot To Pediatric Schedule
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously voted in favor of including the covid vaccine on the list of routine immunizations that doctors follow when recommending vaccinations and that schools consult when setting requirements. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday unanimously voted to add COVID-19...
Pfizer To Soon Quadruple Price Of Covid Shots In US
Prices will rise to about $110 to $130 per dose after the current United States government's current purchase program expires, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, pressure on drugmakers to widen access to medicines comes even as Novartis says it will allow some generic leukemia drug production. Pfizer Inc expects to roughly quadruple...
