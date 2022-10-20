ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

City's migrant welcome center empty 24 hours after its shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is ending some of its operations after the decrease of migrants released in El Paso. The city's migrant welcome center closed Thursday because city officials said it wasn't needed anymore. The city also sent the last bus with migrants...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Barbers show off their skills at the first ever Sun City Barber Expo

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first annual Barber Expo kicked off Sunday morning at the El Paso County Coliseum. Barbers were able to showcase their talents in front some of the industry's largest brands and competitors. The goal of these talented individuals? To put El Paso on the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dress the Child raises money for children in the Las Cruces area

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Dress the Child event took place Sunday morning to raise funds for the program. The event was held in downtown Las Cruces. Activities included dinner from local chefs who served food at different food stations in the outdoor venue. Yacht Party...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano take place in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Socorro for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano. Arellano's body was brought to El Paso Thursday after funeral services were held in Richardson, Texas. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Windy and gusty conditions return to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After a break from the wind, breezy to windy conditions return to the Borderland. Sunday into Monday, we'll see the windiest days of the week. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph with isolated gusts to 40 mph. Temperatures will remain cool over...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Local East side business robbed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the East Side of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Boss Chicken opens new restaurant in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Boss Chicken opened a new location in northeast El Paso. The 11191 Sean Haggerty location is the tenth Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard restaurant to open in El Paso since the concept was created in 2017. Boss Tenders, Dogs, and Custard serves four varieties...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Survey: Americans are spending over 200% more on Halloween this year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent survey showed that Americans are spending over 200% more this year to celebrate Halloween. The following data might be spooky for your wallet. The survey conducted by RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 consumers and concluded that Americans are spending an increase of over...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover on Interstate 10 and Redd Road causes lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash on Interstate 10 and Exit 11 has closed off traffic heading Eastbound. Dispatch says one person was transported with injuries to a local hospital. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No further information is given at this time.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces fourth-grade teacher was surprised with a $25,000 check and a special award on Friday. Christopher Nunez, who teaches at Sonoma Elementary, was one of 40 educators in the country to be honored with a Milken Award. Nunez attended an assembly that...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Thereminist to join El Paso Symphony Orchestra for this weekend's concerts

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A thereminist will join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra for two concerts this weekend. The orchestra will feature the theremin performed by Rob Schwimmer. The theremin is an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the thereminist. “You know it’s a different instrument...
EL PASO, TX

