FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
City's migrant welcome center empty 24 hours after its shutdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is ending some of its operations after the decrease of migrants released in El Paso. The city's migrant welcome center closed Thursday because city officials said it wasn't needed anymore. The city also sent the last bus with migrants...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to consider outsourcing companies to help with weed cleanup
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso held a clean-up event to remove overgrown weeds Friday however some of the volunteers from a landscaping company did not show up. Benjamin Yard and Landscaping services offered their services to the city however they had to cancel because...
KFOX 14
El Paso realtor: "I don't think the alarm should be sounded," on falling housing market
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — If you're in the market to buy a home, but are worried about any uncertainty with the market, Sherri Calzada, a realtor with Summus Realty in El Paso, said there's nothing to worry about and now is the time to buy. "I don't think...
KFOX 14
Barbers show off their skills at the first ever Sun City Barber Expo
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first annual Barber Expo kicked off Sunday morning at the El Paso County Coliseum. Barbers were able to showcase their talents in front some of the industry's largest brands and competitors. The goal of these talented individuals? To put El Paso on the...
KFOX 14
Dress the Child raises money for children in the Las Cruces area
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Dress the Child event took place Sunday morning to raise funds for the program. The event was held in downtown Las Cruces. Activities included dinner from local chefs who served food at different food stations in the outdoor venue. Yacht Party...
KFOX 14
Non-profit organizations raise more than $1 million on El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans donated over $1 million to non-profit organizations as part of the 7th annual El Paso Giving Day. The total amount raised was $1,162,451. More than 200 organizations participated in El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. Giving Day is all about...
KFOX 14
Services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano take place in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Socorro for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano. Arellano's body was brought to El Paso Thursday after funeral services were held in Richardson, Texas. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by...
KFOX 14
Texas AG declines El Paso DA's request for help prosecuting Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declined to help the El Paso District Attorney's Office with prosecuting the alleged El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect Patrick Crusius, according to a report by El Paso Inc. El Paso Inc. obtained a letter from Josh Reno, deputy...
KFOX 14
Windy and gusty conditions return to the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After a break from the wind, breezy to windy conditions return to the Borderland. Sunday into Monday, we'll see the windiest days of the week. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph with isolated gusts to 40 mph. Temperatures will remain cool over...
KFOX 14
Local East side business robbed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the East Side of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located...
KFOX 14
Boss Chicken opens new restaurant in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Boss Chicken opened a new location in northeast El Paso. The 11191 Sean Haggerty location is the tenth Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard restaurant to open in El Paso since the concept was created in 2017. Boss Tenders, Dogs, and Custard serves four varieties...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
KFOX 14
Survey: Americans are spending over 200% more on Halloween this year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent survey showed that Americans are spending over 200% more this year to celebrate Halloween. The following data might be spooky for your wallet. The survey conducted by RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 consumers and concluded that Americans are spending an increase of over...
KFOX 14
Rollover on Interstate 10 and Redd Road causes lane closures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash on Interstate 10 and Exit 11 has closed off traffic heading Eastbound. Dispatch says one person was transported with injuries to a local hospital. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No further information is given at this time.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces fourth-grade teacher was surprised with a $25,000 check and a special award on Friday. Christopher Nunez, who teaches at Sonoma Elementary, was one of 40 educators in the country to be honored with a Milken Award. Nunez attended an assembly that...
KFOX 14
Thereminist to join El Paso Symphony Orchestra for this weekend's concerts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A thereminist will join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra for two concerts this weekend. The orchestra will feature the theremin performed by Rob Schwimmer. The theremin is an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the thereminist. “You know it’s a different instrument...
KFOX 14
One person taken to hospital with serious injuries near Santa Teresa
Sunland Park — The Sunland Park Fire Department, Doña Ana County Fire, and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting Sunday on mile marker 6 near Pete Domeinci. According to the Sunland Fire Department, several agencies responded to a gunshot victim in the Pete...
KFOX 14
The Hospitals of Providence staff reunite with NICU grads for Halloween fun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Children’s Hospital invited families and babies who have had a stay in the NICU back for some Halloween fun. NICU grads were reunited with their NICU nurses and healthcare providers who cared for them while in they were in the hospital.
KFOX 14
Flex of the Night: Pebble Hills running back helps secure win over No. 1 Franklin
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week nine of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Pebble Hills High School running back Jacob Ledesma. Ledesma, who was huge in the win over Franklin, shrugged off a pair of Cougars and then ran it in for the touchdown. Send...
