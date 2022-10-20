ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

The Holidays in Cape May

If you are looking for nostalgic, magical holiday destinations that rival a Hallmark movie, look no further – Cape May and America’s oldest seaside resort put on one of the most dazzling displays and fun for the entire family. Cape May, renowned for its award-winning beaches and charming...
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New restaurant in NJ cooks up the most over-the-top menu

Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?. There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts. You have Coney Waffle, which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Consider Islandwide 20 MPH Speed Limit

Ocean City may lower the speed limit to just 20 mph on streets throughout the island, Mayor Jay Gillian said Saturday during a community meeting that included complaints from residents about speeding drivers and careless riders on electric bikes. Gillian told residents during a First Ward meeting organized by Councilman...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Community Shows Support for Local Family After House Fire

The community has rallied to help a family of five who lost everything in a fire at their Ocean City home early Tuesday morning by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money and replace some of what was destroyed. Dan Bogdan escaped with his three children during the early...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Audubon and Mt. Ephraim

PSE&G will be returning to East Lake Drive/Valley Road in Audubon and Mt. Ephraim to connect services to the new gas line from Monday Oct. 24 to Friday Nov. 4. Daily work hours are Monday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a full road closure...
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Medford couple publishes first book together

Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
MEDFORD, NJ
downbeach.com

Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend

Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

