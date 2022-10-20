Read full article on original website
ocnjdaily.com
Yard Sale – Gardens Section Sat. 12-3p
Toys, electronic scooters, women’s clothes, purses, children’s books, homeware, dishes, and glassware. All items are in good condition.
Creative Types Will Want to Check Out New Arts and Crafts Spot in Northfield, NJ
There's a new place open in Northfield offering workshops for the creative type who loves to make arts and crafts. Higher Ground Workshops is a quaint little space where you can develop or enhance your artsy, crafty skills. You can learn to make candles there, creations made of clay, wreaths,...
Cape May, New Jersey: Your winter destination awaits
Don’t get mad at me. I know it’s not Thanksgiving yet and I’m about to talk about the upcoming holidays. You’ll thank me when I’m done. This summer has been a little better in getting out and enjoying the many wonders that we have here in New Jersey.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
southjerseyobserver.com
The Holidays in Cape May
If you are looking for nostalgic, magical holiday destinations that rival a Hallmark movie, look no further – Cape May and America’s oldest seaside resort put on one of the most dazzling displays and fun for the entire family. Cape May, renowned for its award-winning beaches and charming...
New restaurant in NJ cooks up the most over-the-top menu
Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?. There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts. You have Coney Waffle, which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.
Lifeguards in 3 Shore towns due $400K in unpaid overtime, state says
Lifeguards in three New Jersey towns are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the Labor Department said Friday. Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor failed to pay 347 lifeguards properly during the summers of 2021 and 2022, it said. The Labor Department also found all three towns improperly documented the employment of minors, it said.
Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Consider Islandwide 20 MPH Speed Limit
Ocean City may lower the speed limit to just 20 mph on streets throughout the island, Mayor Jay Gillian said Saturday during a community meeting that included complaints from residents about speeding drivers and careless riders on electric bikes. Gillian told residents during a First Ward meeting organized by Councilman...
ocnjdaily.com
Community Shows Support for Local Family After House Fire
The community has rallied to help a family of five who lost everything in a fire at their Ocean City home early Tuesday morning by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money and replace some of what was destroyed. Dan Bogdan escaped with his three children during the early...
NJ Lifeguards In Atlantic City & Elsewhere Owed Big Money
The state of New Jersey has determined that lifeguards from Atlantic City in Atlantic County, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County are owed more than $ 400,000 in overtime back pay. This finding came as the result of a New Jersey Department of Labor Workforce (NJDOL)...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Audubon and Mt. Ephraim
PSE&G will be returning to East Lake Drive/Valley Road in Audubon and Mt. Ephraim to connect services to the new gas line from Monday Oct. 24 to Friday Nov. 4. Daily work hours are Monday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a full road closure...
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
thesunpapers.com
Medford couple publishes first book together
Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
This N.J. marathon, among the nation’s oldest, is happening this weekend
One of the nation’s oldest marathons will bring more than 1,000 runners to Atlantic City on Sunday morning. The Atlantic City Marathon is starting at 8 a.m. Sunday along with a half-marathon. Two related races, covering 3.1 miles and 6.2 miles, are taking place on Saturday. About 10 miles...
downbeach.com
Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend
Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
