Washington State

Post Register

The weekend storm was just the start

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Thanks to viewer Tom Gresham from Cascade, we’re able to see a beautiful sighta burst of snow with the recent storm. Granted, it didn’t amount to a huge accumulation, but, it is a good sign of things to come as additional storms are on the horizon and all are pointed at Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest

The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
98.3 The KEY

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Mountain passes could see first snow of season this weekend

OLYMPIA, Wash.- According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington's mountain passes could see the first measurable snowfall of the season this weekend. Snoqualmie Pass, White Pass, and Stevens Pass are all expecting snow this weekend. Drivers are advised to use caution and prepare for possible snowy conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Wildfires and smoke continue to be problematic for fire crews throughout Washington

Wildfires in western Washington continue to produce a ton of smoke filling the air, taking a toll on everyone. According the current incident commander Leonard Johnson, the Bolt Creek Fire has burned 14,776 acres and is 43% contained. KIRO 7 asked Johnson if there could have been a strategy that could have helped to contain the smoke. Johnson says there is a simple answer: no. He says the main strategies for them is to make sure the public is safe and no homes and cities are in harm’s way.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm warnings declared for East Idaho as first snowstorm of season approaches

The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings for East Idaho in anticipation of the first snowfall of the season expected this weekend. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring rain and snow to East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, creating very difficult driving conditions in the region’s highlands due to the expected 40 mph winds causing blowing and drifting snow. The...
IDAHO STATE
msuexponent.com

Record fish caught in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington

When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
newschain

Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
IDAHO STATE
NEWStalk 870

How to Ace Your Driver’s License Test in Washington State

What's The Hardest Part About Taking A Driver's License Test In Washington State. So you've finally reached the age where you can get your driver's license. But before you can hit the open road, you have to pass the test. And if you're planning on taking your test in Washington State, you might be wondering just how hard it is to pass.
WASHINGTON STATE

