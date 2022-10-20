Read full article on original website
Post Register
The weekend storm was just the start
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Thanks to viewer Tom Gresham from Cascade, we’re able to see a beautiful sighta burst of snow with the recent storm. Granted, it didn’t amount to a huge accumulation, but, it is a good sign of things to come as additional storms are on the horizon and all are pointed at Idaho.
La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
First Winter Weather Advisory of the season: Tracking next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a slow start to the fall season, we are locked and loaded with storm system after storm system lined up to deliver lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to western Washington. Western Washington will see a brief break from the rain Sunday with an area...
Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest
The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
nbcrightnow.com
Mountain passes could see first snow of season this weekend
OLYMPIA, Wash.- According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington's mountain passes could see the first measurable snowfall of the season this weekend. Snoqualmie Pass, White Pass, and Stevens Pass are all expecting snow this weekend. Drivers are advised to use caution and prepare for possible snowy conditions.
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
Wildfires and smoke continue to be problematic for fire crews throughout Washington
Wildfires in western Washington continue to produce a ton of smoke filling the air, taking a toll on everyone. According the current incident commander Leonard Johnson, the Bolt Creek Fire has burned 14,776 acres and is 43% contained. KIRO 7 asked Johnson if there could have been a strategy that could have helped to contain the smoke. Johnson says there is a simple answer: no. He says the main strategies for them is to make sure the public is safe and no homes and cities are in harm’s way.
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
Winter storm warnings declared for East Idaho as first snowstorm of season approaches
The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings for East Idaho in anticipation of the first snowfall of the season expected this weekend. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring rain and snow to East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, creating very difficult driving conditions in the region’s highlands due to the expected 40 mph winds causing blowing and drifting snow. The...
msuexponent.com
Record fish caught in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Is The Best Place To Raise A Family In Washington
Stacker used data from Niche to find the best location to start a family in every state.
There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Surprise, Some Halloween Candy Shouldn't Be Passed Out To Kids. Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not. I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington
When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
newschain
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
How to Ace Your Driver’s License Test in Washington State
What's The Hardest Part About Taking A Driver's License Test In Washington State. So you've finally reached the age where you can get your driver's license. But before you can hit the open road, you have to pass the test. And if you're planning on taking your test in Washington State, you might be wondering just how hard it is to pass.
klcc.org
Northwest GOP candidates hope to ride tough-on-crime message for success in November
Local Republican candidates see a hyperfocus on crime and public safety as a potential winning strategy in traditionally blue-leaning or swing districts. They say they’re responding to voters’ discomfort with recent police reforms and Washington and Oregon’s recent decriminalization of some drugs. Polling data shows that many...
How to Annoy The Crap Out of A Washingtonian with Just ONE Word
We, who are living in Washington, have problems with you non-Washington people (and with some of you already here). Now you’re gonna hear about it! Hey, pally, it doesn’t have to be the holiday of “Festivus for the Rest of Us” for us to stop what we're doing and start celebrating the Airing of Grievances: The Washington State Edition!
