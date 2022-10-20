Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State kicks off annual Blood Battle against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 41st annual Blood Battle between Ohio State and "That Team Up North" kicks off Wednesday morning. This annual competition is a chance to save lives and beat the Wolverines off the field. All blood donated benefits patients at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State releases football schedule for 2023 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletics has released the 2023 football schedule for the Buckeyes. The team will play an even split of six home games and six away games. Ohio State will open the season on Sept. 2 with a Big Ten game at Indiana. 2023 Ohio...
WSYX ABC6
Hard Mountain Dew now available in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning Wednesday, Hard Mountain Dew is available in select Columbus stores as well as retailers across the state. Hard Mountain Dew initially launched in February and Ohio has been the brand's most-requested state on social media since it launched. Ohio is just the 10th state...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
WSYX ABC6
2 people injured in crash on I-270 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on I-270. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-270 between East Livingston Avenue and East Main Street. One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East in...
WSYX ABC6
Noah Ruggles named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten recognized Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles following the Buckeye's win over Iowa on Saturday. Ruggles was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. The kicker was perfect in Saturday's 54-10 victory over Iowa. He was four-for-four on field goals...
WSYX ABC6
"Winning a game like this is going to be huge," Ryan Day speaks ahead of Penn State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State is on the road this weekend to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. The unbeaten Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa, while No. 13 Penn State is coming off a 45-17 win over Minnesota. The...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Rain clears ahead of trick-or-treat dates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The rain is coming to an end across Central Ohio this afternoon, but it’ll take well into the night before we get some good clearing. Sunshine will break through on Thursday and Friday. Plus, we’re looking forward to a beautiful Saturday in Columbus and State College.
WSYX ABC6
Jeni's launching 'Pink Champ' drink exclusively in Columbus shops
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Wednesday, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will launch Pink Champ, its first-ever beverage made to pair with ice cream. A limited supply of Pink Champ will be available at Columbus scoop shops - excluding Columbus Commons and German Village- beginning Wednesday. Jeni's said Pink Champ...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom named Thorpe Award semifinalist
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. Each year, the Thorpe Award is given to the best defensive back in college football. Ransom, a native of Tucson, Ariz., is third on the team in total...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo welcomes newest mandrill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mandrill troop at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium just got a little bigger!. Malaika and Mosi welcomed their firstborn on Sunday, October 16. The Columbus Zoo said the baby is a boy but doesn't have a name yet. Malaika and the baby are doing...
WSYX ABC6
I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus teacher makes hijabs to match students' uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools teacher added her school's logo to hijabs for her students. Amanda Guglielmi, a second-grade teacher at Avalon Elementary School, said she first saw the idea in the news. Then, she bought a few hijabs and used her Cricut machine to add the school's logo to them, so they matched the students' uniforms.
WSYX ABC6
West Jefferson community mourning sophomore killed in ATV crash
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens riding on an all-terrain vehicle took a tragic turn Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old West Jefferson High School student was killed when the ATV she was driving went off the road and struck a utility pole.
WSYX ABC6
Suspect charged in north Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a north Columbus stabbing that left a man in critical condition is in custody. Columbus police said Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself into Clinton Township police Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing that took...
WSYX ABC6
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
WSYX ABC6
Powerball jackpot jumps to $700M for Wednesday's drawing; 5th largest in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched the six winning numbers in Monday night's drawing. Ahead of Wednesday's drawing, the estimated jackpot has climbed to $700 million, with a $335.7 million cash value. The $700 million jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball...
WSYX ABC6
Charter school leader voice frustration with Columbus City Schools bussing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday night, frustrated leaders from local charter schools voiced their displeasure with busing at a Columbus City Schools open comment session. They said bussing is supposed to be provided by the district but that is not happening. They said some students have been regularly late...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools grads taking advantage of free college tuition program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A debt-free tuition program created to help Columbus City Schools students attend Columbus State Community College appears to be bringing kids into the classroom. "I don't know that I would've gone to college, because I can't afford it," said Arrianna Green, who is attending Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
Elton John shouts out Ohio State, Iowa marching bands for tribute performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State and Iowa marching bands teamed up Saturday to pay tribute to Sir Elton John. The Best Damn Band in the Land and the Hawkeye Marching Band performed "A Tribute to Elton John" during halftime of the matchup between the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes.
