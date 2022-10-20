ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 24, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. April Marie Kimbro, 25, of Oklee, for Neglect or Endangerment of a Child. Kayla Christine Vareberg, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Devin Joseph Williams, 26, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Jeremy Thomas Rezac,...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 22, 2022

The Crookston Eagles will have Bras for a Cause to raise money for the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Charity. Where contestants decorate, bedazzle or make your own bra and bring it to the Crookston Eagles. Online voting will begin today. Then come up to the Eagles on Friday, October 28 and eat and help raise money for this charity. The bra with the most online votes and money collected in it will win the grand prize. Proceeds go to Hope Chest for Breast Cancer.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS ROAD CREWS WILL CLOSE S. 20TH STREET ON MONDAY

Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing S. 20th St. from 24th Ave. S. north 150 feet on Monday, October 24, 2022. During the reconstruction of S. 20th St. this summer, crews were waiting on a manhole casting which was delayed due to supply chain issues. The casting has now arrived, and crews will be putting it in place.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

40TH ANNUAL KROX VIKING VOYAGE WINNER

The winner of the 40th Annual KROX Viking Voyage was Nathan Overgaard of Crookston who registered at Opticare in Crookston. Nathan won a grand prize package of a trip for two the weekend of October 28 through the 30. The trip includes two round trip airfares to Minneapolis, private car service in Minneapolis, two nights stay at Embassy Suites in Bloomington, $100 cash, and two tickets for the Minnesota Vikings/Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, October 30. Businesses participating were; Anytime Fitness, B & E Meats, Brost Chevrolet, Crookston Building and Rent-It Center, Christian Brothers Ford, Crookston Eagles 873, Crookston Hardware Hank, Crookston Inn and Convention Center/Scobey’s Pub and Grub, Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor, Napa Crookston Welding, United Valley Bank, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, Opticare, Scott’s True Value, and Taco John’s all of Crookston, Ness Café in Erskine, Christian Motors, Erickson Smokehouse Grill and Bar in Fertile and Snow Sled Inn in Gentilly.
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident

Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO CAR V. PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT

On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Grand Forks Police Officers were dispatched to Demers Ave and North 3rd St for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Demers Ave, and the pedestrian was crossing Demers to the North when he was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Funeral services for Earl Strinden released

There has been an outpouring of sympathy and respect following the death of former North Dakota political and UND Alumni Association leader Earl Strinden. Strinden died this week at the age of 90. UND President Andy Armacost says Strinden’s contributions to the campus were “ceaseless.”. U.S. Senator John...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak – Obit

Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak, Moorhead, MN, formerly of Hendrum, MN, enjoyed a long, full life of 82 years. Her will to live was amazing and her strength was inspiring throughout all the health issues she endured in life. On October 18th, 2022, she passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at Eventide in Moorhead. Her family was with her to provide the beautiful send-off she truly deserved.
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN

