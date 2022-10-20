The Crookston Eagles will have Bras for a Cause to raise money for the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Charity. Where contestants decorate, bedazzle or make your own bra and bring it to the Crookston Eagles. Online voting will begin today. Then come up to the Eagles on Friday, October 28 and eat and help raise money for this charity. The bra with the most online votes and money collected in it will win the grand prize. Proceeds go to Hope Chest for Breast Cancer.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO