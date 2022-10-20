Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON ASKS PUBLIC TO REDUCE WATER CONSUMPTION AFTER RECENT WATER MAIN BREAK
As a result of a recently occurring water main break on the Transmission line into the City of Crookston, which is currently being repaired, the City of Crookston is asking and encouraging all citizens to make every effort to reduce water consumption until further notice. At this moment in time,...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 24, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. April Marie Kimbro, 25, of Oklee, for Neglect or Endangerment of a Child. Kayla Christine Vareberg, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Devin Joseph Williams, 26, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Jeremy Thomas Rezac,...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
kroxam.com
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Crookston Eagles will have Bras for a Cause to raise money for the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Charity. Where contestants decorate, bedazzle or make your own bra and bring it to the Crookston Eagles. Online voting will begin today. Then come up to the Eagles on Friday, October 28 and eat and help raise money for this charity. The bra with the most online votes and money collected in it will win the grand prize. Proceeds go to Hope Chest for Breast Cancer.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO APPROVE REFERENDUM AMOUNT AND POLICY UPDATES
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, October 24, at 5:00 p.m. inside the Crookston High School Media Center. The meeting is open to the public, with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS ROAD CREWS WILL CLOSE S. 20TH STREET ON MONDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing S. 20th St. from 24th Ave. S. north 150 feet on Monday, October 24, 2022. During the reconstruction of S. 20th St. this summer, crews were waiting on a manhole casting which was delayed due to supply chain issues. The casting has now arrived, and crews will be putting it in place.
kroxam.com
40TH ANNUAL KROX VIKING VOYAGE WINNER
The winner of the 40th Annual KROX Viking Voyage was Nathan Overgaard of Crookston who registered at Opticare in Crookston. Nathan won a grand prize package of a trip for two the weekend of October 28 through the 30. The trip includes two round trip airfares to Minneapolis, private car service in Minneapolis, two nights stay at Embassy Suites in Bloomington, $100 cash, and two tickets for the Minnesota Vikings/Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, October 30. Businesses participating were; Anytime Fitness, B & E Meats, Brost Chevrolet, Crookston Building and Rent-It Center, Christian Brothers Ford, Crookston Eagles 873, Crookston Hardware Hank, Crookston Inn and Convention Center/Scobey’s Pub and Grub, Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor, Napa Crookston Welding, United Valley Bank, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, Opticare, Scott’s True Value, and Taco John’s all of Crookston, Ness Café in Erskine, Christian Motors, Erickson Smokehouse Grill and Bar in Fertile and Snow Sled Inn in Gentilly.
valleynewslive.com
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident
Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
kroxam.com
COME TO THE CARNEGIE ON NORTH ASH STREET FOR GHOST STORY NIGHT ON THURSDAY
The old building, on 120 North Ash Street, may – or may not – be haunted, but for one night in October, there will be ghostly happenings. A Ghost Story Night will be held on Thursday, October 27, at the Carnegie Building on North Ash Street in Crookston.
valleynewslive.com
GoFundMe for UND student hit by farm truck raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative from GoFundMe says the page for the UND student hit by a farm truck last week has raised more than $28,000 in 24 hours. Last week, Hunter Bjorgaard was crossing a road when he was hit by the truck. The page says he...
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO CAR V. PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT
On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Grand Forks Police Officers were dispatched to Demers Ave and North 3rd St for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Demers Ave, and the pedestrian was crossing Demers to the North when he was...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
KNOX News Radio
Funeral services for Earl Strinden released
There has been an outpouring of sympathy and respect following the death of former North Dakota political and UND Alumni Association leader Earl Strinden. Strinden died this week at the age of 90. UND President Andy Armacost says Strinden’s contributions to the campus were “ceaseless.”. U.S. Senator John...
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
kroxam.com
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak – Obit
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak, Moorhead, MN, formerly of Hendrum, MN, enjoyed a long, full life of 82 years. Her will to live was amazing and her strength was inspiring throughout all the health issues she endured in life. On October 18th, 2022, she passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at Eventide in Moorhead. Her family was with her to provide the beautiful send-off she truly deserved.
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
