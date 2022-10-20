Cheyenne Chamber announces list of candidate endorsements

CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced which candidates it is supporting for this year's Nov. 8 general election.

Chamber officials spend dozens of hours each election year interviewing candidates.

These endorsements indicate that the Chamber has spoken with this candidate and feels their answers align with the business community and with a dedication to economic growth. The reverse endorsement process enables the Chamber to endorse as many or as few candidates as meet this threshold, regardless of party affiliation or office, according to a news release.

Some races will have multiple reverse endorsements, while some races will have none.

This year's reverse endorsements for Wyoming Legislature include:

Ted Hanlon, Senate District 5Marci Kindred, Senate District 7Jordan Evans, House District 7Dave Zwonitzer, House District 8Landon Brown, House District 9Stephan Latham, House District 9John Eklund, House District 10Marguerite Herman, House District 11Jared Olsen, House District 11Bill Henderson, House District 41Dan Zwonitzer, House District 43Sara Burlingame, House District 44

Reverse endorsements in Laramie County and Cheyenne city races include:

Debra Lee, County ClerkTroy Thompson, County CommissionerGunnar Malm, County CommissionerLinda Heath, County CommissionerBrian Kozak, County SheriffCameron Karajanis, City Council Ward 1Scott Roybal, City Council Ward 1Mark Rinne, City Council Ward 2Joe Shogrin, City Council Ward 3Ken Esquibel, City Council Ward 3

In school board races, the Chamber's reverse endorsements include:

Joseph (Patrick) Ramirez, Laramie County School District 1's Area 1Susan Edgerton, LCSD1 Area 1Shelly Downham, LCSD1 Area 1Maurina Venturelli, LCSD1 Area 2Rich Wiederspahn, LCSD1 Area 2Brooke Humphrey, LCSD1 Area 2Todd Reynolds, LCSD1 Area 3Christy Klaassen, LCSD1 Area 3Melissa Theriault, LCSD1 Area 3Tara Russell, LCSD1 Area 3Jenefer Pasqua, LCSD1 At LargeRene R. Hinkle, LCSD1 At LargeHenry "Hank" Bailey, LCSD1 At LargeMeg Varhalmi, LCSD1 At Large

Chamber officials said they realize there are many things important to voters besides business issues. The Chamber makes no judgement on these issues, and is only affirming these candidates indicated their proficiency and support of issues related specifically to business.

