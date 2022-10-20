Read full article on original website
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
‘She-Hulk’ director weighs in on the status of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ as MCU canon
As thrilled as fans are to see Charlie Cox’s Daredevil back as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the number one question on everyone’s lips remains unanswered in an official capacity: Is the three-season Netflix favorite officially recognized as official franchise canon?. Frustratingly, the answer depends on who...
MCU fans wonder if Steve would be angry or just disappointed with Bucky keeping secrets from him
Long-lasting and unbreakable friendships are the kind where you see one of your nearest and dearest buddies for the first time in what feels like forever, but you manage to pick up right from where you left off without missing a beat. It’s the sort of bond that lasts a lifetime, with Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes providing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most enduring example.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ showrunner teases more war and Maisie Williams comes under fire for MCU hot take
The first House of the Dragon season is coming to an end tonight, but showrunner Ryan Condal is already teasing the Westerosi fandom with what’s to come in season two. As we prepare to dive into the finale, a Game of Thrones alum has come under fire for a very controversial take on the MCU, even if she’s now technically a part of it. Here’s your daily roundup of Seven Kingdoms tidings.
Latest Marvel News: We now know what happened to ‘She-Hulk’s lost episode as the MCU maybe finds its first X-Men member
And here we are, True Believers, having reached both the end of another week and the start of our latest Marvel news roundup. Today, we find ourselves still unpacking some sensational nuggets of wisdom and intrigue about She-Hulk, not to mention the exciting possibility that one perfect candidate for Marvel’s relaunched team of X-Men might’ve been found. Elsewhere, Benedict Wong keeps on doing his thing and fans conspire to convert everyone into the MCU cult.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
‘NOPE’ star says yes to joining the MCU as an X-Men favorite
Sometimes a a superhero fancasting gains so much steam on social media that it gets to the point where everyone’s convinced it’s actually happening. In actuality, the root of the rumors are just fans and their wishful thinking. Such is the case with Keke Palmer and Rogue. Earlier this summer, the concept of the NOPE actress playing the beloved X-Men member in the MCU ran riot online, even though there’s no real truth to the casting. (That we know of, anyway.)
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
‘Black Adam’ has set an electrifying box office record for Dwayne Johnson
Haters might be hating but Dwayne Johnson is laughing all the way to the bank. His entry into the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam, smashed through the box office like Johnson’s mystically powered antihero smashes through walls, earning $7.6 million in previews at 3,500 locations across the country. That’s...
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
Where was Alicent in the ‘House of the Dragon’ season one finale?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. The finale to season one of House of the Dragon ramped up the tensions between the Greens and the Blacks to the point of no return, and has left everyone waiting with bated breath to see what comes next.
Simu Liu reflects on his rapid ascension from sitcom star to A-list superhero
Anyone who doubts that overnight superstardom doesn’t exist anymore only needs to look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings headliner Simu Liu for a recent and highly prominent example of how one role can instantly bring an actor from obscurity to global fame. Prior to the...
Mind-blowing ‘Loki’ theory suggests the Sacred Timeline isn’t what you think it is
The multiversal conundrum presented within Loki and the shenanigans of Multiverse of Madness have encapsulated Marvel fans for over a year now, with some fans confident they’ve worked out the truth to some of the Sacred Timeline. The Time Variance Authority’s mission to protect the Sacred Timeline has had...
Audiences crush critics with Rotten Tomatoes scores for ‘Black Adam’
Black Adam now holds a distinction shared by the original Jumanji, Hook, and Step Brothers. Like those films, Black Adam is highly rated by audiences even while having a low critical score, according to review aggregate websites. While the DC film starring Dwayne Johnson has an impressive 88 percent audience...
Jodie Whittaker has already made plans to return to ‘Doctor Who’
After five years traveling through time and space, you might expect outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker to want to put her feet up and just enjoy living in the present (as opposed to the past or the future). Actually, the actress has revealed that she’s already desperate to return to Doctor Who and has made it known to The Powers That Be that she would be “devastated” if she isn’t asked back to the show within the next few years.
Sequel-teasing Dwayne Johnson hypes ‘Black Adam’ as ‘the big set up for the future’
Dwayne Johnson has got to be regarded as the biggest hype man in Hollywood, with the actor’s endless charisma and boundless enthusiasm becoming one of the strongest weapons in his arsenal. The Black Adam star could sell just about anything to anyone, but he may not have to try very hard when it comes to a sequel to the DCEU box office chart-topper.
One eerie line from the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere may have foreshadowed its jaw-dropping finale
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 10. Foreshadowing is nothing new for House of the Dragon but, after the shocking conclusion of its first season, fans have noticed that everything may have been set up right from the very beginning. House of the Dragon has...
The official ‘Ant-Man’ account teases a major incoming announcement
Big things are set to come from the smallest of heroes should the official Ant-Man account be believed, with a trailer on the horizon for Quantumania. Fans have waited a long time to see updates and promotional material come out for the trilogy-ending Ant-Man film, but seemingly not much longer. Ant-Man’s account has teased “big things coming” as fans immediately think of a trailer coming soon. The threequel had previously been speculated to have a trailer attached to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this only adds fuel to the fire.
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
‘Shadow and Bone’: Why does Alina’s hair color change from season 1 to season 2?
Warning: This post contains some light spoilers from the Shadow and Bone books. Shadow and Bone star Jesse Mei Li recently turned heads when they posted a picture of their new hair on their Instagram page. The actor plays Alina Starkov in the Netflix series, an adaptation of the Shadow...
