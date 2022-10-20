ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Man in Belle Glade dead after suffering from gunshot wounds

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Video above: A look at today's headlines and weather. Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide of a man in Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of SW 6thStreet, Belle Glade.
BELLE GLADE, FL
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times on I-95: Police

A motorcyclist has died following a shooting on I-95 Sunday, Miami Police said. Officers responded to the shooting on 1-95 Southbound near 69th Street around 7:30 p.m. where they found the motorcyclist with several gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he died from...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Seek Information After Man Killed in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help after a man was shot and killed in northwest Miami-Dade Friday at around 9:35 p.m. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Melvin Greene, 51, was found suffering from gunshots wounds in the area of northwest 17 Avenue and northwest 117 Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal

Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday. Derrance Hatfield Jr., his father Derrance Sr. and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy