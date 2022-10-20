Read full article on original website
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach.
WPBF News 25
Man in Belle Glade dead after suffering from gunshot wounds
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Video above: A look at today's headlines and weather. Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide of a man in Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of SW 6thStreet, Belle Glade.
NBC Miami
Motorcyclist Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times on I-95: Police
A motorcyclist has died following a shooting on I-95 Sunday, Miami Police said. Officers responded to the shooting on 1-95 Southbound near 69th Street around 7:30 p.m. where they found the motorcyclist with several gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he died from...
Suspect, 19, arrested after stabbing at house party
A 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a house party near Royal Palm Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 14-year-old girl who ran away in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs seek the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden ran away and was last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday. Slayden stands...
cw34.com
3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
Click10.com
Police find 3 people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County. Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening. “We immediately descended on the scene, we took...
NBC Miami
Police Seek Information After Man Killed in NW Miami-Dade Shooting
Police are seeking the public's help after a man was shot and killed in northwest Miami-Dade Friday at around 9:35 p.m. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Melvin Greene, 51, was found suffering from gunshots wounds in the area of northwest 17 Avenue and northwest 117 Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
WPTV
Witnesses say man found dead at Port Everglades struck by shipping container
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after witnesses said he was struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the port shortly after 8:30 p.m. Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the man's...
Click10.com
Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal
Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday. Derrance Hatfield Jr., his father Derrance Sr. and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
cw34.com
DUI suspect 'suffered some scrapes from being taken to the ground,' police say
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This started out as a traffic stop and ended with a violent arrest for DUI. Boynton Beach police said they stopped a car "traveling northbound on Federal Highway with its high beams." That was on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 12:49 a.m. Vidiri was not...
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
Small plane makes hard landing in John Prince Park
The pilot of a small plane was taken to a hospital after making a hard landing Sunday afternoon in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Man admits to using credit card he found 'because I am a thief,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A credit card that "must have fallen out of her bag" turned a woman into a crime victim. That card was used at a food and liquor store on President Barack Obama Highway in Riviera Beach, and some other places. Police went there on...
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
WESH
Police: Florida woman shot, injured while trying to make Uber Eats delivery
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's headlines. Delray Beach police said a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Friday night. WPBF reports Friday night around 9:50 p.m. the woman was trying to deliver an Uber Eats order in the Chateau Wood area.
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
WPBF News 25
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
NBC Miami
$5K Reward for Man Who Tried to Lure Young Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School
A $5,000 reward is being offered to help find a man who tried to lure a young girl near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the 10-year-old girl told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday morning.
