What Can You Wear When The Dress Code Is Business Cocktail?
We've all heard of business casual. And, cocktail attire. Leave it to the 2020s to hit us with a new hybrid dress code called business cocktail, which may serve to confuse, well, a lot of us. Does this requirement mean we meant to sip cocktails at work? Not exactly. Allow us to decode the business cocktail dress code.
Glamnetic's Newest Collection Is Leaning Hard Into Y2K Nostalgia
Everyone tuned into the fashion and beauty worlds knows that early 2000s looks are back and thriving. Between the divisive Y2K tattoo trend coming back with a vengeance and countless Y2K fashion pieces filling up our favorite clothing stores, the early aughts are taking over the 2020s. For instance, there are more than three million posts devoted to #y2k on Instagram. Arguably one of the sassiest decades in fashion history, the early 2000s were all about wearing the color pink, bold animal prints, and long, sparkly nails.
How Beyoncé Keeps Her Skin Looking Flawless
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There's no denying Beyoncé is one seriously talented singer and actor. Her vocal range is out of this world — can you imagine any bachelorette party being complete without singing and dancing along to her chart-topping song, "Single Ladies?" Before launching her super-successful solo career, Beyoncé was a key member of the beloved girl group "Destiny's Child." To date, she's won an incredible 28 Grammy Awards (via Vanity Fair).
The Meaning Behind The October Opal Birthstone
Each month of the year is symbolized by a specific birthstone. Each of these gems represent a month and have their very own meaning and significance to those born within those months. Most commonly, it's easy to spot a birthstone being worn in jewelry, as they're usually seen in necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings as a way to celebrate the wearer's own birth month, or perhaps the birth month of someone close to them such as a partner or child (via Uncommon Goods). Wearing a birthstone is also considered to be a symbol of wellness and good fortune.
Copy Ciara's Flirty Dinner Date Look On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you think back to the music of the early-mid 2000s, it's probably pretty likely you've thought about Ciara, who dropped her first single, "Goodies," in 2004 at just 19 years old (via The Vogue). The singer married quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016 and the couple has since welcomed two children — she also shares a son with rapper Future, as People reported. The family's home is filled with "non-stop entertainment," the outlet said.
How To Protect Your Scalp From Getting A Sunburn
For a few years now, skincare has been a hot topic. The internet has ushered in all kinds of skincare trends, such as the Korean 10-step routine and skin cycling. However, sunscreen is always a must-have, no matter what trend you're stuck on. According to a 2020 study by RealSelf, only 11% of Americans use sunscreen on a daily basis. Without the daily application of sunscreen, it's easy to get sunburned.
Sustainable Fashion Fave Reformation Is Branching Out With Its Newest Collab
Though Reformation clothing is expensive, the brand's cool girl look remains ever popular. Its the go-to of every off-duty model, with Kendall Jenner spotted rocking Reformation jeans and Hailey Bieber posting pics in one of the brand's signature strappy dresses (via Vogue). It's obvious that Reformation has both star power and sustainability to its name, a key combination for consumers who are becoming more aware of the impact of fast fashion and the waste it produces.
Are Dear Kate Ada Full Brief Period Panties Worth The Money?
Thanks to sexist structures such as the pink tax, people who menstruate must deal with the costly price of stocking up on period products roughly every 28 days. If the aching cramps, bloating, cravings, and general state of misery weren't enough, the high prices of pads and tampons add to the frustration.
Where To Find A Dupe Of Khloé Kardashian's Wedding Dress
It's been over a decade since Kardashian fans gushed over Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's whirlwind romance. Practically coining the phrase "when you know, you know," the pair tied the knot after just one month of dating (via Marie Claire). Their nuptials were broadcast during Season 4 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2009, and it wasn't long before the couple received a spin-off reality TV show, "Khloé & Lamar," in 2011. The series showcased their life as a married couple and only lasted two seasons, as cheating allegations surfaced on Odom's behalf. This led to the couple's on-again-off-again-separation, which was eventually finalized in 2016 (per Us Weekly).
