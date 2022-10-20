Great Lakes system cargo shipments down 5.63% from last year

Pieces of a yacht being unloaded at the Port of Milwaukee in Wisconsin. (Photo by Pat A. Robinson, provided by Port Milwaukee.)

Cargo shipments on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system are down 5.63% when compared to a year ago.

The latest data from the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership notes the system handled 23,361,000 metric tons of cargo between March 22 and Sept. 30, which is down from 24,756,000 metric tons between the start of the 2021 shipping season April 1 through Sept. 30.

Overall tonnage my be down but transits are up overall. Through the end of September, there have been 2,664 transits, up 2.98% from 2,587.

Agricultural products continue leading Great Lakes cargo shipments, the partnership said.

“September’s tonnage report re-affirms that the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System is a reliable shipping corridor enabling U.S. growers and producers to feed the world,” said Jeff Scharf, acting deputy administrator, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “With a busy few months remaining in the 2022 season, we’re confident that our Great Lakes ports are ready to finish the year strong.”

Through September, the system has moved 689,000 metric tonnes of U.S. grain, a 41.24% increase compared to the same period in 2021. The Ports of Indiana – Burns Harbor is part of the network.

It's estimated that U.S. Great Lakes ports traded with at least 15 countries during September, compared to 23 in August.

On Lake Michigan in September, Port Milwaukee’s docks received shipments of steel and pieces of a yacht.

“Port Milwaukee is realizing new maritime commerce opportunities with an increase of high-value breakbulk and project cargoes traveling through our terminals,” said Port Milwaukee Director Adam Tindall-Schlicht. “From The DeLong Co., Inc. assembling a new ship loader for agricultural exports, to the delivery of curved steel plates, brewery tanks, and superyacht pieces, Port Milwaukee stands ready to welcome and transport cargo of all kinds in supporting regional economic activity that moves the Great Lakes supply chain forward.”

The Great Lakes-Seaway System serves a region, which includes eight states and two Canadian provinces and supports 237,868 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity.

The post Great Lakes system cargo shipments down 5.63% from last year appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .