wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 in Door County reopen after structure fire closed all lanes
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the structure fire that closed down all lanes on WIS 57 near Jacksonport on Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic have reopened. The incident took over five hours to clear. However, no details have been...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Emergency crews on scene of 2 separate accidents south of West Bend, WI
October 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle vs. car accident on Highway P and Mile View Road. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. The initial call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, October 23, 2022. One person...
NBC26
Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
NBC26
Menasha Police investigating armed robbery
MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Third Street early Saturday morning. A release from the Menasha Police Department states a victim reported that two individuals forced entry into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar and took several items.
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet County Sheriff’s look to identify burglary suspects
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8. According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on parole for homicide charged with OWI, found with loaded gun
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when...
wtmj.com
Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman sentenced for deadly high-speed crash, vehicle reached 105 mph
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021. Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July. Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on WIS 147 in Manitowoc County cleared, all southbound lanes reopen
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 147 at Hillcrest Road in Manitowoc County. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared up by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and all southbound lanes are now open to motorists.
WBAY Green Bay
Numerous emergency responders simulate active shooter at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The setting of this year’s active threat response training bringing together numerous Brown County agencies was held at Bay Beach Amusement Park, on the grounds and in the pavilion. Multiple emergency agencies practice for that unexpected phone call that demands a response from all...
Person of interest in custody connected to shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl
A person of interest, who is believed to be connected to the shooting that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley on the 1600 block of Amy Street has been taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Sentenced for 2021 Murder
The man responsible for the killing of David Posey last year has been sentenced. Denell Logan was previously convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and was sentenced to spend 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Officers were called that early February morning to the area...
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
CBS 58
20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash
HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
WBAY Green Bay
Vehicle crashes into I-43 bridge column, killing 20-year-old driver
HOLLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a driver to crash into a bridge pier column on I-43 in the town of Holland Tuesday night, killing the driver. Dispatchers received a number of 911 calls at 9:45 P.M. about the crash on County...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
seehafernews.com
Officials Identify the Plymouth Man Who Died in Tuesday Night Crash
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a crash Tuesday night in the Town of Holland. 20-year-old Payton Lee was reported to be traveling east on County Road AA at around 9:45 p.m. when he struck a bridge pier column under I-43. Lee was...
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
