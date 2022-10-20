ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Comments / 0

Related
NBC26

Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
wearegreenbay.com

Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
MENASHA, WI
NBC26

Menasha Police investigating armed robbery

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Third Street early Saturday morning. A release from the Menasha Police Department states a victim reported that two individuals forced entry into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar and took several items.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet County Sheriff’s look to identify burglary suspects

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8. According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on WIS 147 in Manitowoc County cleared, all southbound lanes reopen

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 147 at Hillcrest Road in Manitowoc County. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared up by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and all southbound lanes are now open to motorists.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Sentenced for 2021 Murder

The man responsible for the killing of David Posey last year has been sentenced. Denell Logan was previously convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and was sentenced to spend 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Officers were called that early February morning to the area...
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash

HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Officials Identify the Plymouth Man Who Died in Tuesday Night Crash

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a crash Tuesday night in the Town of Holland. 20-year-old Payton Lee was reported to be traveling east on County Road AA at around 9:45 p.m. when he struck a bridge pier column under I-43. Lee was...
PLYMOUTH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy