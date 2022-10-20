Read full article on original website
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl came together to host its first ever Oktoberfest event. With the help a Pearl nonprofit, the city now has a new family friendly event. “In conjunction with Main Street Pearl, in our new Midtown Pearl area here, we launched Oktoberfest. It’s the best of everything. Beautiful weather, […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children and adults got to experience North America’s largest interactive traveling dinosaur exhibition. Jurassic Quest set up shop at the Jackson Downtown Convention Center Complex. People went through a self-guided excursion to take them back in time, offering a unique inside look about dinosaurs, learning facts about these larger-than-life creatures. “One […]
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
Vicksburg Post
Murder account ‘Deer Creek Drive’ has special Vicksburg connection
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, Beverly Lowry, author of “Deer Creek Drive,” will have a book signing at Lorelei Books, 1103 Washington St., with free refreshments offered. The nonfiction work by Lowry recounts the brutal Leland murder in 1948 of Idella Thompson by her daughter Ruth...
WAPT
JSU homecoming to bring big business to the city of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is preparing for an influx of Jackson State University fans as JSU homecoming celebrations get underway. According to Visit Jackson, more than 44,000 fans are expected to enter this city this weekend. Visit Jackson Communication Director, Yolanda Clay-Moore said, "44,000 and that...
WTOK-TV
JSU fund receives $100K check from candy company on GMA
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of people at Jackson State University was surprised Friday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America when they were presented with a check for $100,000 by Michael Strahan. GMA’s Strahan was at JSU on Friday, Oct. 21, to talk with Head Football Coach Deion...
WLBT
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend. Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon. “The atmosphere out here...
vicksburgnews.com
The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg
Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
Elle
‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making
When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
WAPT
Jackson settles lawsuit with Richard's Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has settled a federal lawsuit with Richard's Disposal, Inc. The city has agreed to pay the company $4.8 million for collecting garbage for the past six months under an emergency contract. The mayor executed a one-year agreement with Richard's Disposal to pay...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg natives Jane Hopson, Maggie Roberson featured in National TV Commercial
UNIVERSITY, MS– Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. Two of those students are Vicksburg’s own Jane Hopson and Maggie Roberson. The 30-second commercial, titled...
WLOX
HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recent years, Jackson’s HIV rate dropped from the fourth highest in the country to seventh, according to the CDC. But those efforts to stop the spread were hampered by COVID. With the Capital City again among the highest in the nation, the medical community says this re-surging epidemic must be addressed.
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: The city’s early Italian history
Did you know about some of Vicksburg’s early Italian history?. During the beginning of the 19th century, many Italian immigrants would travel up the Mississippi River starting at the New Orleans port and ending in rural areas like Vicksburg and Natchez, according to the Mississippi Encyclopedia. At the start of the Civil War, it was recorded that around 100 Italian Immigrants lived in Mississippi. Those who lived in Vicksburg during the Siege experienced the many effects of the war, like other Vicksburg residents, and also had to live in man-made caves as a source of protection.
WLBT
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson and the Sewer Utilities Division have issued a boil water notice for 380 connections due to the recent loss of water pressure. The following streets and subdivisions are under boil water notice until further notice:. PWS 250012 12. [3000-3199] Forest Hill Road:...
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
Boil water notice issued for 380 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water notice for 380 customers on Saturday, October 22. They said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. The following areas are affected: Forest Hill Road (3000-3199) Forest Park Drive Park Lane Park Circle Park Drive Forest Valley […]
WLBT
Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
