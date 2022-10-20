ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Neighbors attend Pearl’s first ever Oktoberfest

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl came together to host its first ever Oktoberfest event. With the help a Pearl nonprofit, the city now has a new family friendly event. “In conjunction with Main Street Pearl, in our new Midtown Pearl area here, we launched Oktoberfest. It’s the best of everything. Beautiful weather, […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Jurassic Quest makes a weekend stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children and adults got to experience North America’s largest interactive traveling dinosaur exhibition. Jurassic Quest set up shop at the Jackson Downtown Convention Center Complex. People went through a self-guided excursion to take them back in time, offering a unique inside look about dinosaurs, learning facts about these larger-than-life creatures. “One […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming to bring big business to the city of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is preparing for an influx of Jackson State University fans as JSU homecoming celebrations get underway. According to Visit Jackson, more than 44,000 fans are expected to enter this city this weekend. Visit Jackson Communication Director, Yolanda Clay-Moore said, "44,000 and that...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

JSU fund receives $100K check from candy company on GMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of people at Jackson State University was surprised Friday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America when they were presented with a check for $100,000 by Michael Strahan. GMA’s Strahan was at JSU on Friday, Oct. 21, to talk with Head Football Coach Deion...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend. Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon. “The atmosphere out here...
vicksburgnews.com

The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg

Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
VICKSBURG, MS
Elle

‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making

When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson settles lawsuit with Richard's Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has settled a federal lawsuit with Richard's Disposal, Inc. The city has agreed to pay the company $4.8 million for collecting garbage for the past six months under an emergency contract. The mayor executed a one-year agreement with Richard's Disposal to pay...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recent years, Jackson’s HIV rate dropped from the fourth highest in the country to seventh, according to the CDC. But those efforts to stop the spread were hampered by COVID. With the Capital City again among the highest in the nation, the medical community says this re-surging epidemic must be addressed.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: The city’s early Italian history

Did you know about some of Vicksburg’s early Italian history?. During the beginning of the 19th century, many Italian immigrants would travel up the Mississippi River starting at the New Orleans port and ending in rural areas like Vicksburg and Natchez, according to the Mississippi Encyclopedia. At the start of the Civil War, it was recorded that around 100 Italian Immigrants lived in Mississippi. Those who lived in Vicksburg during the Siege experienced the many effects of the war, like other Vicksburg residents, and also had to live in man-made caves as a source of protection.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson and the Sewer Utilities Division have issued a boil water notice for 380 connections due to the recent loss of water pressure. The following streets and subdivisions are under boil water notice until further notice:. PWS 250012 12. [3000-3199] Forest Hill Road:...
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for 380 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water notice for 380 customers on Saturday, October 22. They said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. The following areas are affected: Forest Hill Road (3000-3199) Forest Park Drive Park Lane Park Circle Park Drive Forest Valley […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy