Trimble grabs sectional title with sweep over Whiteoak

Continuing their stellar season, the Trimble Lady Tomcats grabbed a sectional title with a three-set sweep over Whiteoak on Wednesday night. Improving to 20-4 on the season, The Lady Tomcats won with scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-16.

The Trimble attack was once again led by Katelynn Coey and Faith Handley. The juniors combined for 21 kills on the night but were also key factors on the defensive side of the ball.

Coey finished with 11 digs to go along with her 12 kiils, two blocks and an ace. Handley added eight digs while also recording seven aces.

Jacie Orsborne had another successful night setting up her teammates, putting up 26 assists to go along with five digs, a couple of kills and a block.

Adding four kills in the clinching set, Kate Sutton finished with six on the night.

Brandis Bickley and Brianne Fraunfelter also played big roles in the win, picking up 11 and six digs respectively. Bickley also added seven aces, a block and an assist in the win.

With a sectional championship secured, the Lady Tomcats go on to play their district semi-final match on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. against Waterford. The match will be played at Wellston High School.