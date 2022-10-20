ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATCH: Dierks Bentley Shines in New ‘Gold’ Video

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M56zx_0igelu5A00

Dierks Bentley dropped a shiny new video for his Top 25 single, “Gold,” on Oct. 20. The live-in-the-moment track will be featured on Dierks’ upcoming 10th studio album, which is expected in early 2023.

Once again, Dierks teamed with director Wes Edwards for the new clip. Edwards has helmed a number of Dierks’ past videos, including “Different for Girls,” “Drunk on a Plane,” I Hold On,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” and more. “Gold” was filmed at scenic locations throughout Tennessee, highlighting Dierks’ love of the great outdoors.

“The treatment for this music video almost wrote itself,” said Dierks Bentley. “‘Gold’ is an optimistic reality check. I think we all wrestle with trying to get through the rocky parts of life and on to the next thing, but there are lots of special moments to cherish even in the middle of the tough stuff.”

Watch the new video below.

Dierks Celebrates 20 Years

Dierks released his self-titled debut album back in 2003, so his upcoming 10th solo project represents an unofficial 20th-anniversary celebration. And it sounds like the pandemic allowed Dierks the chance to reset.

“2020 was a chance for me to give my guitar and the road a little rest,” added Dierks Bentley. “It gave me the chance to spend a lot more time adventuring outdoors with family and friends, but also alone. It also gave me time to reset and rekindle my love of country music and a lot of the types of songs and sounds that I fell in love with when I first got to Nashville. I think you’ll hear that in this first track, but it carries across the whole album.”

Dierks’ upcoming 10th album represents his first solo project since the release of 2018’s The Mountain, which produced two No. 1 singles, “Woman, Amen” and “Living.” More recently, Dierks also found success on the country charts with a couple of singles. His 2020 release, “Gone,” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. And his most recent single, “Beers on Me,” featuring Breland and Hardy, topped the Airplay chart in April. Neither of those two singles has been officially attached to a larger project, so no word on whether they will be featured on the upcoming 10th album.

“Gold” is currently No. 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, after being released in July.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Horrific Bear Attack Leaves Washington Woman With ‘Significant Injuries’

A Washington woman is now recovering from what is being called “significant injuries” after being involved in a bear attack on Saturday (October 22nd). According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the bear attack occurred around 7 a.m. near Leavenworth, Washington. The woman, who remains unidentified, was then transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Photo

Fans of actress Shelley Long were treated to some rare photos of her and, well, she does not look like her character from Cheers. On that show, Long played Diane Chambers opposite Ted Danson. Long even had a solid turn on the Ed O’Neill-Sofia Vergara sitcom Modern Family. Yet those roles offered up one view of Long. These latest photos offer quite a different look at the actress.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Engagement to Firerose Reportedly Impacting Relationship With Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years, Tish, filed for divorce in April. Rumors that things became tense between he and their daughter, Miley, have since swirled. This week, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer confirmed that he is now engaged to Firerose, a woman that he has been working on a television or film project with for some time. And that sparks more rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley “don’t have a relationship.”
Outsider.com

Bizarre Deep-Sea Creature Devours Fish’s Head in Unsettling Video

Did you know that the deepest known point of the ocean is over 36,000 feet below the surface? To put that into perspective, the highest point on Earth is the peak of Mount Everest, which towers 29,000 feet above the ground. You could put Mount Everest in the Mariana Trench and the peak would still be in total darkness, 7,000 feet beneath the waves.
Outsider.com

Woman Dies Following Lightning Strike While Daughter Watches in Horror

A British woman was reportedly killed following a lightning strike while she was vacationing with her children in Croatia. According to the Mirror, the tragic lightning strike incident occurred in mid-August. 48-year-old Daniella DiMambro was struck as she was sheltering under a tree with her 18-year-old daughter Emily DiMambro-Mosscrop, and 15-year-old son. She was notably repatriated back to the UK where she died on October 7th.
Outsider.com

Former Penn State Linebacker Dies at 34

The Penn State Nittany Lion community is mourning the loss of former linebacker Bani Gbadyu after a fight with pancreatic cancer. Gbadyu was 34 years of age. The news was shared by friends, as well as teammates of the former college football player shared the news online. Since then the fanbase has responded in kind.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Alligator Hunts Down Opossum in Total Darkness at Shocking Speed

Wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer has a wealth of experience capturing the alligators, deer, fish, and other wild animals of Florida on camera. Through many years of trial and error, he’s found the best ways to showcase the breathtaking beauty of the Sunshine State. And though that oftentimes involves venturing to the swamps and forests himself, camera in hand, he’s also perfected the art of the trail camera.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Oregon Ducks Black and Hot Pink Uniform Combo Has the Internet Sounding Off

Oregon and the ever-changing Ducks uniforms are a college football guarantee. But the team look for Saturday’s game against UCLA definitely expands the color scheme. The Oregon social media team introduced the uniforms early Saturday. And ESPN’s College Football GameDay also offered a preview. If you haven’t seen them, here’s today’s look, which combines the odd combo of black, neon green and hot pink from the helmets to the shoes.
EUGENE, OR
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

574K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy