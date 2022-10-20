ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Player Makes a Shield Cell in Their Art Class

It's hard to deny that when it comes to anything related to popular video games such as Apex Legends, recreating any of their commonly seen items in real life is pretty darn cool. That's exactly what has gone pretty viral on the r/apexlegends subreddit in recent days as one fan...
Apex Legends Mirage Crafting Item Trick

A new trick has been recently discovered for Mirage mains in Apex Legends. A TikTok went viral from the account, mblohr, who showed off the hack to his friend. Though it is fairly easy, it does require some prior knowledge of the mechanics of the character. Players are able to...
Apex Legends Prime Gaming Fuse Fireball Bundle: How to Claim

The Apex Legends Fuse Fireball Bundle went live Oct. 20 as a free pack for Prime Gaming members to claim through Amazon Prime. Numerous game companies offer things like game keys, special loot and more through Amazon's Prime Gaming service, and Respawn Entertainment is among them. In the 15th content drop between the two companies, the next unique Apex Legends content bundle is now available to claim.
Which Legends Have the Best Win Rate in Apex Legends

The website used for these statistics lists five legends as the best to use in Apex Legends. Apex Legends features over 20 different legends to choose from, each with its own unique abilities and playstyles. While there are no two legends who are alike, there are some legends who shine brighter than others. Apex Legends Status is a website that compiles data from the top 100 Apex Predators on each platform and puts them in a list of which legend is performing the best, as stated in their FAQ section.
Jankos Leaving G2 League of Legends After 5-Year Run

League of Legends jungler Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski announced he will be leaving G2 Esports ahead of the 2023 season. Jankos, 27, dropped the news in a YouTube video Saturday, revealing that he still wants to compete "domestically at the highest level" and that G2 came to a decision that they want to bring in a new jungler next year.
When Does Warzone 2 Launch?

Fans playing through Modern Warfare 2's campaign will soon be able to play Warzone 2 on Nov. 16. The campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released on Oct. 20 and while both old and returning players can experience the campaign, many are wondering when they will be able to access other multiplayer modes and most importantly, Warzone 2, the sequel to the original game that released in 2020.
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Crashing: How to Fix

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign is now available for pre-access, but many players are unable to access it because of crashing issues. Luckily, we've found some possible solutions. The path to release hasn't been the easiest for Modern Warfare 2. Notable bugs and errors have plagued the...
