How Many Missions are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2022?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived and we have the complete mission list for those looking forward to its campaign. Continuing the story of its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2 presents a fully formed Task Force 141 teaming up with other tactical groups in order to prevent global catastrophe. This campaign will take gamers across the globe as they take on missions in the Middle East, Europe, Mexico, and the United States. Fans will take the role of multiple characters as they progress through the narrative. To be more specific, Ghost, Soap, Gaz, Rodolfo Parra, and Shadow Company will be the playable characters.
The Game has Initialized Incorrectly Dead by Daylight: How to Fix Error
Are you having issues trying to initialize Dead by Daylight? Players usually receive this message when there are corrupted files or cache data and technical issues with the server. Here are some tips on what to do to ensure your game starts correctly.
Modern Warfare 2 Mastery Camos Seemingly Leaked
With just about under a week to go until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears three of the game's potential Mastery Camos have been leaked. As longtime Call of Duty fans know, unlocking the new Mastery Camos is often right at the top of many players' priorities when a new title drops. And while it had been previously leaked as to what these new MW2 Mastery Camos could look like, it appears players can now get a look at the Completionist set themselves thanks to a glitch in the game's Campaign Early Access.
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Crashing: How to Fix
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign is now available for pre-access, but many players are unable to access it because of crashing issues. Luckily, we've found some possible solutions. The path to release hasn't been the easiest for Modern Warfare 2. Notable bugs and errors have plagued the...
Modern Warfare 2 Writers Want to Write Spinoff Focused on Ghost
Two narrative narrative leads for the Call of Duty series revealed their ideal spinoff would focus on the origin story of longtime fan-favorite character Ghost. Narrative Director Jeffrey Negus and Head Writer Brian Bloom spoke to IGN in advance of Modern Warfare 2's release, and when the interviewer asked about what spinoff they'd most prefer to make, they didn't mince words.
TheKoreanSavage Reveals 'Cheat Code' Sniper Scope AR Warzone Loadout
Content creator TheKoreanSavage recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is a "cheat code" to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. As most longtime Warzone players can likely attest, the M13 has long been a viable AR that has...
When Does Warzone 2 Launch?
Fans playing through Modern Warfare 2's campaign will soon be able to play Warzone 2 on Nov. 16. The campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released on Oct. 20 and while both old and returning players can experience the campaign, many are wondering when they will be able to access other multiplayer modes and most importantly, Warzone 2, the sequel to the original game that released in 2020.
Apex Legends Player Makes a Shield Cell in Their Art Class
It's hard to deny that when it comes to anything related to popular video games such as Apex Legends, recreating any of their commonly seen items in real life is pretty darn cool. That's exactly what has gone pretty viral on the r/apexlegends subreddit in recent days as one fan...
Modern Warfare 2 Firing Range Reportedly Accessible Through Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Loadout menus have reportedly been accessed by savvy console gamers. For those unaware, the Firing Range is an offline mode that gives players the opportunity to test out their newly adjusted weapons before heading into a match. This mode will feature three firing lanes, multiple targets at various distances, and accessible areas to test out various vantage points.
Dead by Daylight September Prime Gaming Reward Listed
Dead by Daylight's September Prime Gaming reward will disappear soon.
How to Get PuppersTV Charm in Dead by Daylight
Content creator PuppersTV was honored through a new unlockable charm in Dead by Daylight and here's how to unlock it.
Does Dead by Daylight Have Voice Chat?
Players looking to get into Dead by Daylight might be wondering whether the hit survival multiplayer game has voice chat.
Altered Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Giratina, in its Altered Forme, will be appearing in five-star raids from Oct. 20 at 10a.m. local time until Nov. 1 at 10a.m.
Gotham Knights Failed to Join Session: How to Fix the Bug
For players who do not want to wait for developers to update Gotham Knights, here is everything you need to know for fixing the Join Session bug,
Apex Legends Prime Gaming Fuse Fireball Bundle: How to Claim
The Apex Legends Fuse Fireball Bundle went live Oct. 20 as a free pack for Prime Gaming members to claim through Amazon Prime. Numerous game companies offer things like game keys, special loot and more through Amazon's Prime Gaming service, and Respawn Entertainment is among them. In the 15th content drop between the two companies, the next unique Apex Legends content bundle is now available to claim.
Apex Legends Mirage Crafting Item Trick
A new trick has been recently discovered for Mirage mains in Apex Legends. A TikTok went viral from the account, mblohr, who showed off the hack to his friend. Though it is fairly easy, it does require some prior knowledge of the mechanics of the character. Players are able to...
Pokémon GO Yamask Timed Research Explained
Pokémon GO's Yamask Timed Research event is for trainers looking to farm candy to evolve Yamask into Cofagrigus or catch the Spirit Pokémon in its shiny form.
Gotham Knights Multiplayer Not Working, WB Working on Fix
Gotham Knights' multiplayer may not be working as intended, but WB Montreal is working on a fix.
Mysterious Masks in Pokémon GO Explained
Earn encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask during Pokémon GO's Mysterious Masks Special Research.
Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB Streamer Additions Listed
Developers of Dead by Daylight have added new streamer options to the latest iteration (6.2.0) of their Public Test Build server. Dead by Daylight is described
