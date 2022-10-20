Former Bucs QB Chris Simms Speculates Tom Brady Could Re-Retire Midseason

Tom Brady‘s 23rd year in the NFL may be cut short, according to the speculations of former Buccaneers quarterback and current NFL analyst Chris Simms.

Simms talked about Ben Roethlisberger’s recent assessment of Brady. The former Pittsburgh Steelers QB said Brady didn’t seem to want to be on the field against the Steelers. Moreover, Simms says that people around the league think Brady wishes he had retired instead of returning to the Buccaneers.

He even suggested that the 7-time Super Bowl winner might be headed for a midseason departure amid his well-publicized marital woes.

According to reports, the pair has hired divorce lawyers after a marriage of 13 years. They are rumored to be living apart after a string of fights.

However, after Tampa Bay’s shoddy 3-3 start to the season, Simms speculated about a possible midseason retirement for Brady.

Simms was asked on NBC’s ‘Pro Football Talk Live’ by Mike Florio if he thought Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers was more likely for a midseason exit. Here’s how he responded.

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy,” he said. “But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady.”

Simms then expounded on those remarks.

“I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like ‘screw this, I’m out of here.’ But this is a weird year where we’re seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues.”

You can watch Simms and Florio’s full remarks below.

Tom Brady’s Highly Publicized Marital Problems Have Caused Speculation About His On-Field Play

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s relationship has experienced a lot of tension lately. Most report that Brady’s decision to reverse his retirement announcement and return to the NFL plays a central role in their disputes.

The couple shares two children. They have a son Benjamin Rein, 12, and a 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. They also help raise Brady’s son John Edward, 15. John Edward’s mother is Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan.

“She was so happy when he announced his retirement,” a source told PEOPLE in September, referring to Gisele Bundchen.

However, if they do go through with the divorce, sorting out their multimillion-dollar assets will be quite the challenge. Reportedly, the couple shares four homes. Divorce attorney Sue Moss with Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda LLP — who is not connected to the couple — talked to PEOPLE about the challenges a divorce could pose the couple.

“The big challenge for him is everything will be determined at the height of his income,” Moss said. “Because to get him to come back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to come up with a lot of cash.”

“And that is the baseline for determining the support in this case,” she said.