Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
news3lv.com
Clark County firefighter receives award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
news3lv.com
Music festival attendees worry upcoming events will be disastrous
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been less than six months since Lovers and Friends Music Festival attendees spoke to News 3 about what they described as a disastrous event. "We literally had to sit up against the porta potty's just to get shade." "We were basically in survival mode...
963kklz.com
New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson
There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
thecentersquare.com
Nevada library spends over $4,000 on 'Family Pride Day' featuring 'drag queen storytime'
(The Center Square) – Nevada's Clark County Library District spent over $4,000 on a Pride Day event featuring a "drag queen storytime." "Family Pride Day 2022 celebrates LGBTQIA families in this fun, inclusive event!" the description says. "Featuring a drag queen storytime and a musical performance, the event will also host a zine workshop, crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, and community partners."
CCSD parents raise concerns over principal changes
Parents are raising concerns after several principals were reassigned from Clark County School District schools.
North Las Vegas family survives home fire due to life-saving tool
A North Las Vegas family spoke to 8 News Now about the nightmare they survived after their house was destroyed by fire. It happened in September near North 5th Street and the 215.
news3lv.com
Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
news3lv.com
UMC hosts largest fundraising event with 'Evening of Hope' gala
Las Vegas (KSNV) — University Medical Center (UMC) hosted its annual gala, which was said to be the biggest fundraiser in the hospital's 91- year history. The 'Evening of Hope' gala was held on Thursday, October 20, at the Wynn Las Vegas. The fundraiser highlighted stories of survival from...
news3lv.com
Community gathers at Las Vegas sign in honor of fallen officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is honoring the passing of Officer Thai at the Las Vegas sign. Locals are bringing signs, banners, and flags to show support for the fallen officer. The community is welcome to join the gathering on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery. The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
news3lv.com
All-American Rejects surprise fans with free show after canceled festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The When We Were Young Fest had to be canceled on Saturday due to the high winds, but that didn't stop some of the bands from performing at other venues. The All-American Rejects put on a free show for fans downtown in the Arts District at Soul Belly BBQ.
news3lv.com
MGM Resorts pledges $1 million to vocational program for those with autism
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts is pledging $1 million to a Las Vegas-based organization for a vocational program meant to benefit those with autism. CEO Bill Hornbuckle announced the donation during the Grant a Gift Gala at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday. MGM is partnering with Grant a Gift...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas woman credits free smoke alarms from Red Cross for saving family
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas woman is crediting smoke alarms given to her by the American Red Cross for saving her family from a house fire. House fires claim seven lives every day, but having smoke alarms cuts the risk of death by half, according to the American Red Cross.
Fox5 KVVU
Animal Foundation employees work to get pets adopted despite ongoing challenges
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Employees at the Animal Foundation are working hard to get animals adopted despite the ongoing issues plaguing the shelter over the last few weeks. Training and enrichment specialist at the Animal Foundation James Phillip is at home working with dogs like Tigger. “He’s been with...
news3lv.com
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
Principal to return to assigned duties at Centennial High School
Backed by an online petition started by parents and support from students, Keith Wipperman is being reinstated as principal at Centennial High School, the Clark County School District said.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas
When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
Comments / 0