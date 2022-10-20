ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County firefighter receives award

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson

There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecentersquare.com

Nevada library spends over $4,000 on 'Family Pride Day' featuring 'drag queen storytime'

(The Center Square) – Nevada's Clark County Library District spent over $4,000 on a Pride Day event featuring a "drag queen storytime." "Family Pride Day 2022 celebrates LGBTQIA families in this fun, inclusive event!" the description says. "Featuring a drag queen storytime and a musical performance, the event will also host a zine workshop, crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, and community partners."
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UMC hosts largest fundraising event with 'Evening of Hope' gala

Las Vegas (KSNV) — University Medical Center (UMC) hosted its annual gala, which was said to be the biggest fundraiser in the hospital's 91- year history. The 'Evening of Hope' gala was held on Thursday, October 20, at the Wynn Las Vegas. The fundraiser highlighted stories of survival from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Community gathers at Las Vegas sign in honor of fallen officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is honoring the passing of Officer Thai at the Las Vegas sign. Locals are bringing signs, banners, and flags to show support for the fallen officer. The community is welcome to join the gathering on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas

When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
LAS VEGAS, NV

