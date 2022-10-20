Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Related
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren't getting much help
Tom Brady threw a perfect deep ball to a wide-open Mike Evans on the third play of the game that would’ve been a 64-yard touchdown pass if the star receiver hadn’t dropped it. No problem? Not this year. Evans’ miscue set the tone for Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the woeful Carolina Panthers on Sunday. “No one player is the sole reason you lose, but that was definitely the biggest reason,” Evans said. “I’d seen the life go out of us and it took me a while to get back playing. We were taught just to play the next play, but it was tough. Wide open, one of the best in the game, I’ve got to catch that. I’ve got to get that. It’s what I wanted, a wide-open look.”
DraftKings promo code New York: Unlock $200 in free bets for October 2022
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re still searching for a great sportsbook this month, click here to sign up for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook. All new customers can claim up to $200 in free bets off a successful $5 money line wager in the NFL, and no DraftKings promo code is needed.
$1,250 Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR: New customer offer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’ve ever thought about joining Caesars Sportsbook but haven’t for whatever reason, now is as good a time as any to register for a new account. That’s because new customers can receive first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250 and claim 1,000 Rewards Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits.
FanDuel promo code NY: Up to $1,000 back on your first bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you are searching for a place to bet on sports this fall, click here to register for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. Now is the perfect time to sign up because all new customers can claim a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000, and no FanDuel promo code is needed to activate this offer.
Cris Collinsworth laughed when he heard what Aaron Rodgers said about facing Bills next
Right after the Miami Dolphins knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, NBC’s Mike Tirico delivered his preview for next week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. Tirico’s co-host Cris Collinsworth couldn’t help but laugh when he heard what Packers quarterback...
Best BetMGM bonus code and promo SYRACUSENHL: $200 free bet offer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NHL regular season began recently, so now is as good a time as any to check out the current offer from BetMGM Sportsbook. By registering for a new account, and using BetMGM bonus code SYRACUSENHL, new customers will have the opportunity to earn $200 in free bets from just an initial wager of $10.
BetMGM deposit bonus: Get $200 for free if either team hits a 3-pointer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The start of the 2022/23 NBA season is the perfect time to begin your wagering journey with BetMGM Sportsbook. By clicking here and using the BetMGM deposit bonus, you can secure $200 in free bets from just a $10 wager on an NBA game if either team hits a 3-pointer.
Giants vs. Jaguars prediction, Daniel Jones props and odds for Sunday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Giants pulled off another upset last weekend when they took down the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 at home. They’re now 5-1 and sit in second place in the NFC East and have a chance to grab their sixth win on the road in Jacksonville. Our experts broke down their Week 7 matchup and made a Giants vs. Jaguars prediction.
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros ALCS Game 3: Time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch
The New York Yankees are desperate to snap a 2-game ALCS skid against the Houston Astros as the series pivots to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Saturday, October 22 (10/22/2022). The game will be broadcast at 5 p.m. ET on TBS, which can be streamed live on Sling, DirecTV...
Ed Sheeran Tour Dates: Where to buy ‘Mathematics’ North American tickets online
Ed Sheeran is venturing across the U.S. in 2023 for his “Mathematics Tour” from May 6 to September 23. It’s been nearly 5 years since the Grammy Award-winning artist performed in U.S. venues but will now make 21 stops across North America for his international tour. While...
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0