Maryland ballot measures: What you need to know
MARYLAND, USA — There are five measures on the ballot for Maryland voters to decide on in the 2022 election on Nov. 8. Of the five ballot questions, Question 4 is the one to watch, as a yes vote would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Here's a full rundown of what the ballot measures are and what they mean.
What to expect at the polls in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — The midterm general elections are fast approaching, which means it is time to get everything together in order to vote as quickly and efficiently as possible. Election Day is Nov. 8 and we have everything you need to know before hitting the polls. When to vote:
Maryland Attorney General to review 100 in-custody police deaths
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland will review about 100 autopsies of people who died in police custody involving physical restraint because of concerns about the state's former medical examiner's testimony in the death of George Floyd, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday. A team of forensic pathologists and behavioral...
'This time there is no coming back' | Oath Keeper testifies militia was ready to use firearms to stop Biden presidency on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oath Keeper who entered the Capitol as part of a military-style “stack” on Jan. 6 testified Tuesday that he believed the militia was prepared to stop the certification of the 2020 election by any means necessary – including by taking up arms against the federal government.
Dan Cox captured taking picture with member of Maryland Proud Boys
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, R-Frederick, is responding to video obtained by The Washington Post that captured him accepting a gift from the Maryland Proud Boys. The video, which has since been deleted from his public Vimeo account, according to the Post, occurred the night Cox...
'Lessons learned' | New Maryland rail car factory could offer struggling Metro some relief
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hitachi Rail unveiled a new factory in Hagerstown, Maryland Tuesday that is slated to build hundreds of new 8000-series rail cars for Metro. Looking for luck, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Hitachi Rail officials, and Metro leaders filled in one eye on a Japanese daruma doll as they celebrated the new factory that will deliver as many as 800 new rail cars. Metro's older 7000-series cars are still under investigation by the NTSB for a mysterious issue that can lead their wheels to spread apart and derail.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
