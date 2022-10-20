ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Maryland ballot measures: What you need to know

MARYLAND, USA — There are five measures on the ballot for Maryland voters to decide on in the 2022 election on Nov. 8. Of the five ballot questions, Question 4 is the one to watch, as a yes vote would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Here's a full rundown of what the ballot measures are and what they mean.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

What to expect at the polls in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — The midterm general elections are fast approaching, which means it is time to get everything together in order to vote as quickly and efficiently as possible. Election Day is Nov. 8 and we have everything you need to know before hitting the polls. When to vote:
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland Attorney General to review 100 in-custody police deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland will review about 100 autopsies of people who died in police custody involving physical restraint because of concerns about the state's former medical examiner's testimony in the death of George Floyd, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday. A team of forensic pathologists and behavioral...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

'Lessons learned' | New Maryland rail car factory could offer struggling Metro some relief

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hitachi Rail unveiled a new factory in Hagerstown, Maryland Tuesday that is slated to build hundreds of new 8000-series rail cars for Metro. Looking for luck, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Hitachi Rail officials, and Metro leaders filled in one eye on a Japanese daruma doll as they celebrated the new factory that will deliver as many as 800 new rail cars. Metro's older 7000-series cars are still under investigation by the NTSB for a mysterious issue that can lead their wheels to spread apart and derail.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy