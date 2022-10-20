ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Florida Man Arrested Threatening To “Start A War” After Deputies Seize Driver’s License

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
A Florida man landed behind bars for threatening to “start a war” after his deputies seized his driver’s license.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Glen Ressler, 42, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault on Putnam County deputies and one count of violation of a domestic violence injunction.

At approximately 3:30 AM on Sunday morning, The Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center received information that Ressler had armed himself intending to initiate an “active shooter” situation with deputies and planned to “start a war”.

Ressler was angry because deputies had seized his driver’s license during an earlier traffic stop because it was suspended.

Multiple deputies went to Ressler’s residence in Interlachen to check on his well-being after his threats directed at law enforcement.

While approaching the residence, a deputy using night vision spotted Ressler approaching the deputies wearing a tactical vest while armed with the four firearms and extra ammunition.

Through dialog and tactical planning, the deputies were able to disarm Ressler and take him into custody without further incident.

“The men and women of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizen who alerted us to this situation and to commend our deputies on a job well done. The actions of the citizen, our exceptional Emergency Communications Officers, and our brave Deputy Sheriffs from Delta Shift / West District undoubtedly prevented Ressler from carrying out his deadly intentions,” said PCSO.

