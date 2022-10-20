Read full article on original website
Do NY Realtors Have To Disclose If The Home You Buy Is Haunted?
Let’s say you’re a homeowner that keeps hearing footsteps up the stairs when nobody else is in the house, a specific painting keeps falling off the wall no matter how well you attach it, and you occasionally wake up with unexplained scratches on your arm. You’re probably going to call either a priest or a real estate agent.
U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church
The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
List of Best States To Live in Released – See Where New York Ranks
When it comes to making the decision where to lay down roots and call home, it can be hard to know where to start. Some people will be born, live, and die in their hometown. Others will go in search of better opportunities. When people think about areas in which...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
New York Designated Funds for SUNY Campus Child Care Deserts
Over $15.5 million is being invested by New York State in expansion of child care access at State University and City University of New York schools. Governor Kathy Hochul says the funding includes $10.8 million to address child care “deserts” across SUNY campuses that have been standing in the way of parents continuing their education.
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
New York Home Health Aids See Much-Deserved Wage Increase
The home healthcare situation in New York has reached a concerning and frankly, unacceptable place however, that may soon change as New York has finally bumped up pay for home health aides. When home health aides leave the healthcare industry because they can make more money working at a fast-food...
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Nearly 600 Charged On NY Fake ID Crackdown! Were Your Kids One?
Every once and a while when reminiscing with friends I will hear some of them talk about the different fake ID's they had when they were younger. They used them to get into bars, buy alcohol before reaching legal age, etc. We usually get a big laugh from the stories but it's not always funny.
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
NY Gov. & Attorney General Look to Outlaw Videos of Homicides Following Buffalo Massacre Report
A new report on the racially-motivated killings in Buffalo allegedly by a Conklin teen is prompting a call for new internet regulations. Two top New York state officials are calling on federal lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage allegedly live-streamed by a Conklin teen as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
New York Signs New Bill to Curb Catalytic Converter Theft
As cases of catalytic converter theft continue to rise in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new bill aimed at illegal vehicle dismantlers. In a press release on Monday, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed a bill to restrict the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters. The number of catalytic converter thefts has increased dramatically nationwide over the last two years as the value for the metals used for the part has skyrocketed.
New York Releases $13.4 Million To Increase Access To Abortion Services
While many states in the United States are beefing up their anti-abortion stance, New York is surging forward with its stance that all women deserve access to abortion services. On Wednesday, October 12, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be handing out an additional $13.4 million...
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?
This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
The Largest Private Landowners In The State Of New York & Pennsylvania
How are we judged in 2022 as far as our worth is concerned? Well, there are many factors to weigh for that answer I suppose. Wasn't it true that in the old, old times that a person's worth was measured in how much land they owned? Didn't someone once say the more land you own, the richer you will be? Maybe I got that wrong.
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Is President Abraham Lincoln Haunting A Home In Upstate New York?
How in the world is one home in Upstate New York, and the ghost of Abraham Lincoln connected?. The night that President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, he was sitting right next to an Upstate New York couple. Allegedly, a year after the assassination in 1866, the President's ghost visited a home just outside of Albany. Here's what we know from online research:
