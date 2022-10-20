Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
MLive.com
Why Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde had goose bumps on the bench
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde said he got goose bumps watching his team kill a five-on-three power play that lasted 1:41 late in the first period Sunday. His message in the first intermission was don’t waste that effort. That terrific kill gave the Detroit Red Wings a momentum boost...
MLive.com
Shown the door in Chicago, Dominik Kubalik returns on top line with Red Wings
One team’s unceremonious discard is another’s top-line forward, apparently. Dominik Kubilak returns to Chicago tonight as Dylan Larkin’s linemate when the Detroit Red Wings look to build on their good start against the Blackhawks in their home-opener (8:30, Bally Sports Detroit Extra). Kubalik replaced the injured Tyler...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Red Wings squander two-goal lead in third, fall to Blackhawks in OT
CHICAGO — Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night in the Blackhawks’ home opener. Andreas Athanasiou, Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago in its first...
MLive.com
Ex-Red Wing Danny DeKeyser to face Griffins during PTO with Marlies
Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser, who signed a professional tryout contract Wednesday with the AHL Toronto Marlies, will be in the lineup this weekend against the Grand Rapids Griffins, the club announced. The Griffins (2-1-0) play at the Marlies on Saturday and Sunday (both games start at 4...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Face-off improvement among details Red Wings focusing on
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde is a stickler for details. Seeing his team rank last in the NHL in face-off percentage, even though it’s only four games in, doesn’t sit well. “Face-off detail is a huge part of the game,” Lalonde said. “It sets...
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson now getting practice reps with linebackers, too
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions used the bye week to dive into a defense that ranks last in points allowed and last in yards allowed and last on third down and last in, well, a lot. That includes sacks. That includes pass-rush win rate, too. No one is struggling...
MLive.com
Put away your tinfoil hats. Yes, the NFL did review Jared Goff’s first pick.
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions are no stranger to officiating controversies in this building, although there is no truth to the now wide-spread notion that the league did not review Jared Goff’s first interception in the 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Replays showed the ball...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See Player of the Week winner and Week 9 area football schedule
We have reached the end of the high school football regular season and there are many great games across Metro Detroit to close it out. Before getting into the Metro Detroit football schedule for Week 9, let’s take a look at the results from the latest Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Former Michigan State running back records 74-yard touchdown in Seahawks win
Two weeks after recording a 69-yard touchdown, Kenneth Walker III outdid himself. The former Michigan State running back recorded a 74-yard touchdown run in the Seahawks’ 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, in which he darted around the right side of the line and sped down the sideline untouched.
MLive.com
MLive.com
