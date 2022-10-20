ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Why Red Wings' Derek Lalonde had goose bumps on the bench

DETROIT – Derek Lalonde said he got goose bumps watching his team kill a five-on-three power play that lasted 1:41 late in the first period Sunday. His message in the first intermission was don’t waste that effort. That terrific kill gave the Detroit Red Wings a momentum boost...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Shown the door in Chicago, Dominik Kubalik returns on top line with Red Wings

One team’s unceremonious discard is another’s top-line forward, apparently. Dominik Kubilak returns to Chicago tonight as Dylan Larkin’s linemate when the Detroit Red Wings look to build on their good start against the Blackhawks in their home-opener (8:30, Bally Sports Detroit Extra). Kubalik replaced the injured Tyler...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

Red Wings squander two-goal lead in third, fall to Blackhawks in OT

CHICAGO — Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night in the Blackhawks’ home opener. Andreas Athanasiou, Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago in its first...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ex-Red Wing Danny DeKeyser to face Griffins during PTO with Marlies

Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser, who signed a professional tryout contract Wednesday with the AHL Toronto Marlies, will be in the lineup this weekend against the Grand Rapids Griffins, the club announced. The Griffins (2-1-0) play at the Marlies on Saturday and Sunday (both games start at 4...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

Face-off improvement among details Red Wings focusing on

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde is a stickler for details. Seeing his team rank last in the NHL in face-off percentage, even though it’s only four games in, doesn’t sit well. “Face-off detail is a huge part of the game,” Lalonde said. “It sets...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan football prediction and early odds for 10/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State and Michigan typically play highly-contested games in this Big Ten rivalry. However, that likely won’t be the case this season, as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

Pistons vs. Pacers prediction, Marvin Bagley news and odds for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Both the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers will be playing the second game of back-to-back situations when they meet in Indiana on Saturday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

AUSTIN, TX
MLive.com

DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Monday Night Football prediction, spread and odds: Bears vs. Patriots

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots will square off on Monday Night Football as Week 7 in the NFL comes to a...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

