Quincy, MA

homenewshere.com

Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties

It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WOBURN, MA
NECN

Pedestrian Struck Near Wendy's in Medford

There was a crash Sunday night involving a pedestrian in Medford, Massachusetts, officials said. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed serious injury has been reported following the crash. Middlesex Avenue is closed from Riverside Avenue to Fellsway, and traffic is being detoured between 300-340 Middlesex Avenue, MassDOT's...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Train Derails in Framingham, Diverting Traffic on Busy Road for Hours

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed Sunday morning in Framingham, Massachusetts, causing traffic delays that are expected to last all day. According to a statement from CSX, one of its trains was headed into the CP Framingham Yard around 10:10 a.m. when six railcars and one locomotive derailed near Route 135 and Waverly Street. Of those that derailed, initial reports indicate five were hazardous materials cars containing carbon dioxide, and one contained a nonhazardous material.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
103.7 WCYY

This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
universalhub.com

Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper

Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Griffith and Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millchap broker $5.825 million sale

Allston, MA Marcus & Millichap completed the sale of he Raymond Townhomes, a six-unit apartment building, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston office. The asset sold for $5.825 million. Evan Griffith, senior vice president investments, and Tony Pepdjonovic, senior vice president investments, in Marcus &...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Men Arrested in 2021 Brockton Killing, DA Says

Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton, Massachusetts, over a year ago, prosecutors said Sunday. Jauwon Ambers was found shot in the head on Highland Terrace near Spring Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. The 20-year-old from Brockton was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Man Crossing I-93 on Foot Hit and Killed by SUV in Boston

A man walking across Interstate 93 in Boston was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, police said. The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. near the South Bay shopping center, around exit 15, according to Massachusetts State Police. According to an initial investigation, it appears the man had...
BOSTON, MA

