fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts woman is on the move after hitting $4 million on a lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman plans to be on the move after recently becoming a millionaire after purchasing a scratch ticket that hit big money. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Emily Bartlett is the first $4 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game.
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
NECN
Pedestrian Struck Near Wendy's in Medford
There was a crash Sunday night involving a pedestrian in Medford, Massachusetts, officials said. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed serious injury has been reported following the crash. Middlesex Avenue is closed from Riverside Avenue to Fellsway, and traffic is being detoured between 300-340 Middlesex Avenue, MassDOT's...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
NECN
Train Derails in Framingham, Diverting Traffic on Busy Road for Hours
A train carrying hazardous materials derailed Sunday morning in Framingham, Massachusetts, causing traffic delays that are expected to last all day. According to a statement from CSX, one of its trains was headed into the CP Framingham Yard around 10:10 a.m. when six railcars and one locomotive derailed near Route 135 and Waverly Street. Of those that derailed, initial reports indicate five were hazardous materials cars containing carbon dioxide, and one contained a nonhazardous material.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
Massachusetts real estate developer sentenced to prison for mortgage fraud scheme
A Salem real estate developer was sentenced to prison on Friday in connection with a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme.
universalhub.com
Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper
Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
nerej.com
Griffith and Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millchap broker $5.825 million sale
Allston, MA Marcus & Millichap completed the sale of he Raymond Townhomes, a six-unit apartment building, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston office. The asset sold for $5.825 million. Evan Griffith, senior vice president investments, and Tony Pepdjonovic, senior vice president investments, in Marcus &...
Multi-alarm fire rips through $2.5 million Andover home
ANDOVER, Mass. — An Andover home was destroyed after a 3-alarm fire ripped through the house on Sunday afternoon. Around 12:13 p.m., fire crews responded to 15 Somerset Drive where a $2.5 million house was shown spewing flames from the second-story windows. When Boston 25 crews arrived on the...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New Hampshire
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a...
NECN
This New Spot Has Some of the Boston Area's Best Thai Food (at Great Prices)
When it comes to Thai food in the Greater Boston area, it can be difficult to find a restaurant that disappoints. The vast majority serve up delicious dishes whether they’re full-service dining spots or little takeout places. But even though most offer above-average fare, there are still different levels...
NECN
2 Men Arrested in 2021 Brockton Killing, DA Says
Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton, Massachusetts, over a year ago, prosecutors said Sunday. Jauwon Ambers was found shot in the head on Highland Terrace near Spring Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. The 20-year-old from Brockton was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day.
NECN
Man Crossing I-93 on Foot Hit and Killed by SUV in Boston
A man walking across Interstate 93 in Boston was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, police said. The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. near the South Bay shopping center, around exit 15, according to Massachusetts State Police. According to an initial investigation, it appears the man had...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
