ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

‘Overtime’ preview for Friday, October 21

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9jvb_0igejrMZ00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–This Friday marks the final night of the regular season in high school football. Regan Holgate and Scott Leber look ahead to what will be happening on the field and on “Overtime” Friday night.

The NIC-10 championship race is still up-in-the-air with Belvidere North, Boylan, Guilford and Hononegah all still with a shot at claiming at least a share of the championship. Stillman Valley needs a win over Genoa-Kingston to win the Big Northern Conference Championship outright, otherwise the Cardinals will likely share the championship with Byron.

In the NUIC, Lena-Winslow needs a win at Forreston to assure that it clinches the NUIC championship outright. Otherwise, the Panthers might end up sharing the championship with Fulton if the Steamers pick up a win at Dakota.

And several teams, including Rockford Lutheran, Winnebago, Dakota, Dixon and Forreston will try to lockdown playoff berths.

There will be two big games to our south as Rochelle hosts undefeated Richmond-Burton for the championship of the Kishwaukee River/Interstate-8 Blue Championship, and Sycamore will host Morris for the Kishwaukee River/Iinterstate-8 White championship.

On “Overtime” we will also catchup with Rockford East football player Printess Wynn. He was one of the surviving victims of the mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes in December of 2020.

Catch “Overtime” live Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Overtime”: October 21, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you week 9 high school football action from around the Rockford area. This week’s matchups include Belvidere North against Guilford, Boylan against Freeport, Genoa-Kingston at Stillman Valley, Rockford Christian at Boylan, Lutheran at Winnebago, Lena-Winslow at Forreston, Fulton at Dakota, Richmond-Burton at Rochelle, and Morris at Sycamore. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

G-K denies Stillman Valley outright BNC championship

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For eight straight weeks the Stillman Valley Cardinals held down the top spot in the Big Northern Conference all to themselves. They couldn’t do it on the final week. Genoa-Kingston denied the Cardinals the outright Big Northern champinoship Friday night by edging the Cardinals 32-28. Traven Atterberry rushed for 122 […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com NIC-10Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7Boylan 41 Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2022-23 IHSA football playoff pairings

(WTVO/WQRF) — Here is where local area teams landed in the first round of the IHSA playoff pairings. CLASS 1A:#16 Chicago (Richards) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0)#13 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2)#12 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #5 Kewanee [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (7-2)#10 Forreston (5-4) at #7 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2)#11 Dakota (5-4) […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Guilford defense shuts down Belvidere North

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford denied Belvidere North a chance to share the NIC-10 championship Friday night by defeating the Blue Thunder 14-7. The Vikings defense came up with four takeaways in the first half. It recovered two fumbles, and it had two interceptions. The Vikings and the Blue Thunder finish the regular season with […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Athletes flock to Machesney Park for Illinois’ Special Olympics

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 450 Illinois Special Olympic athletes came to the stateline over the weekend for the 2022 Fall Games. The Olympians participated in volleyball at Harlem High School. There was also unified volleyball with teams of those with, and without, intellectual disabilities. Equestrian competitions took place at BraveHearts at the Bergmann […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Richmond-Burton takes down Rochelle 41-20

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rochelle Hubs have had a great season, but they were unable to knock-off might Richmond-Burton Friday night. The Hubs lost to the Rockets 41-20. With the loss the Hubs also lost a chance to share the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division with Richmond-Burton. The Hubs finish the regular season 6-2. […]
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford East football player Printess Wynn rebounds from mass shooting with the help of his coaches/teammates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–High School football players deal with adversity from time to time…tough losses, injuries, but one football player currently on the Rockford East E-Rabs’ varsity team, found himself a couple years ago in the middle of one of the darkest nights in Rockford’s history.  He’s Printess Wynn.  “I like football. It’s a getaway for […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Seney strikes twice; Moose deny comeback effort with 6-3 win

ROCKFORD, Ill. — After an explosive, four-tally second period, the Rockford IceHogs (1-3-0-0) couldn’t catch the Manitoba Moose (4-0-1-0) in a 6-3 final on Sunday afternoon at the BMO Center. Forwards Brett Seney (two goals) and Morgan Adams-Moisan (two fights) stole the show for the IceHogs’ home crowd. Seney scored twice against the Moose in the Sunday showdown to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Power Line Down on A Fence, In Machesney Park

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MLive

‘Private’ photos, videos of Big Ten women’s volleyball team leaked

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin police are investigating how private photos and video of members of the school’s national champion women’s volleyball team were circulated publicly without their consent. Wisconsin’s athletic department issued a statement Wednesday saying players contacted campus police after they became aware...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy