‘Overtime’ preview for Friday, October 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–This Friday marks the final night of the regular season in high school football. Regan Holgate and Scott Leber look ahead to what will be happening on the field and on “Overtime” Friday night.



The NIC-10 championship race is still up-in-the-air with Belvidere North, Boylan, Guilford and Hononegah all still with a shot at claiming at least a share of the championship. Stillman Valley needs a win over Genoa-Kingston to win the Big Northern Conference Championship outright, otherwise the Cardinals will likely share the championship with Byron.



In the NUIC, Lena-Winslow needs a win at Forreston to assure that it clinches the NUIC championship outright. Otherwise, the Panthers might end up sharing the championship with Fulton if the Steamers pick up a win at Dakota.



And several teams, including Rockford Lutheran, Winnebago, Dakota, Dixon and Forreston will try to lockdown playoff berths.



There will be two big games to our south as Rochelle hosts undefeated Richmond-Burton for the championship of the Kishwaukee River/Interstate-8 Blue Championship, and Sycamore will host Morris for the Kishwaukee River/Iinterstate-8 White championship.



On “Overtime” we will also catchup with Rockford East football player Printess Wynn. He was one of the surviving victims of the mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes in December of 2020.



Catch “Overtime” live Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.