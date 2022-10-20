Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable to return on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Friday's contest against the Jazz. Anderson has no points, rebounds, or assists in 1 minute played so far on Friday.
numberfire.com
Suns' Cam Johnson (hip) available Sunday
Phoenix Suns small forward Cam Johnson (hip) is available to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson was limited in practice on Saturday, but the Suns haven't said anything about restricting his role on Sunday night. He should see minutes in the mid-20s and provide a 3-point threat for the Suns.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. to start for injured Terry Rozier (ankle) Sunday
Dennis Smith Jr. will start at point guard for the Charlotte Hornets in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Smith Jr. will get the start Sunday with Terry Rozier sidelined by a sprained ankle. Smith has a $5,200 salary on FanDuel for the early slate today and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (ankle) out again Monday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry continues to deal with the recovery of his left ankle injury, and as a result, he will remain sidelined through Monday night. He's expected to play again at some point, though it's not known exactly when he'll be ready.
numberfire.com
Aleksej Pokusevski in Thunder second unit Sunday, Kenrich Williams starting
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Poku and Kenrich Williams in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte coming off Pacers' bench Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte will come off the bench Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Duarte, a starter in the first two games of the year, is headed to the second unit. Aaron Nesmith is getting the call in his stead. Our models project Duarte for...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Usman Garuba for injured Bruno Fernando (knee) on Saturday
Houston Rockets power forward Usman Garuba is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Garuba will make his first start this season after the Rockets ruled out Bruno Fernando with a knee injury. In 18.0 expected minutes, our models project Garuba to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Garuba's projection includes...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 10/21/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Kenrich Williams back in first unit Sunday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams is in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (thigh) inactive on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Brooks will miss his third straight game with a thigh ailment. Expect John Konchar to make another start against a Dallas unit allowing a 113.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 8.2 points, 7.3...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (conditioning) will make NBA debut Saturday
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (conditioning) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but was unable to play on Wednesday due to his conditioning. He will play in Saturday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. starting Saturday for Houston in place of Eric Gordon
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. will start Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Eric Gordon is being held out of the second leg of the back-to-back set due to groin injury maintenance. As a result, the team has elevated Martin to the starting five on the wing.
numberfire.com
Omer Yurtseven (ankle) out again for Miami Saturday night
Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Yurtseven continues to deal with a left ankle impingement. As a result, he will be held out once again to open up the 2022-23 season. In 56 games last season, Yurtseven averaged 5.3...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Saturday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown started for the first time as a member of Denver Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jamal Murray is back in there at point guard, so Brown will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Cameron Johnson (hip) questionable on Sunday
Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After leaving Friday's game with a right hip contusion, Johnson's status is currently in question on Sunday. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes if Johnson is inactive against a Clippers' team allowing a 91.5 defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Murray will not be active on Friday night for injury management purposes. Expect Nah'Shon Hyland to play an increased role versus a Warriors' team allowing a 97.3 defensive rating. Hyland's projection includes...
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Sunday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and as a result, he will miss his third straight game to open up the 2022-23 season. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to see more minutes as a result.
Comments / 0