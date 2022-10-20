ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable to return on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Friday's contest against the Jazz. Anderson has no points, rebounds, or assists in 1 minute played so far on Friday.
numberfire.com

Suns' Cam Johnson (hip) available Sunday

Phoenix Suns small forward Cam Johnson (hip) is available to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson was limited in practice on Saturday, but the Suns haven't said anything about restricting his role on Sunday night. He should see minutes in the mid-20s and provide a 3-point threat for the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (ankle) out again Monday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry continues to deal with the recovery of his left ankle injury, and as a result, he will remain sidelined through Monday night. He's expected to play again at some point, though it's not known exactly when he'll be ready.
MEMPHIS, NY
numberfire.com

Aleksej Pokusevski in Thunder second unit Sunday, Kenrich Williams starting

Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Poku and Kenrich Williams in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Chris Duarte coming off Pacers' bench Saturday

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte will come off the bench Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Duarte, a starter in the first two games of the year, is headed to the second unit. Aaron Nesmith is getting the call in his stead. Our models project Duarte for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Usman Garuba for injured Bruno Fernando (knee) on Saturday

Houston Rockets power forward Usman Garuba is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Garuba will make his first start this season after the Rockets ruled out Bruno Fernando with a knee injury. In 18.0 expected minutes, our models project Garuba to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Garuba's projection includes...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 10/21/22

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com

Thunder's Kenrich Williams back in first unit Sunday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams is in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (thigh) inactive on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Brooks will miss his third straight game with a thigh ailment. Expect John Konchar to make another start against a Dallas unit allowing a 113.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 8.2 points, 7.3...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench

Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Kings' Keegan Murray (conditioning) will make NBA debut Saturday

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (conditioning) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but was unable to play on Wednesday due to his conditioning. He will play in Saturday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Los Angeles.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Kenyon Martin Jr. starting Saturday for Houston in place of Eric Gordon

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. will start Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Eric Gordon is being held out of the second leg of the back-to-back set due to groin injury maintenance. As a result, the team has elevated Martin to the starting five on the wing.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) out again for Miami Saturday night

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Yurtseven continues to deal with a left ankle impingement. As a result, he will be held out once again to open up the 2022-23 season. In 56 games last season, Yurtseven averaged 5.3...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Saturday night

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown started for the first time as a member of Denver Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jamal Murray is back in there at point guard, so Brown will revert to a bench role.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Cameron Johnson (hip) questionable on Sunday

Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After leaving Friday's game with a right hip contusion, Johnson's status is currently in question on Sunday. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes if Johnson is inactive against a Clippers' team allowing a 91.5 defensive rating.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Murray will not be active on Friday night for injury management purposes. Expect Nah'Shon Hyland to play an increased role versus a Warriors' team allowing a 97.3 defensive rating. Hyland's projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Sunday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and as a result, he will miss his third straight game to open up the 2022-23 season. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to see more minutes as a result.
CHARLOTTE, NC

