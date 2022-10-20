ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Education funding expert slams Bailey over plans for school budget cuts

By Theodora Koulouvaris
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One education funding expert slammed Senator Darren Bailey over his plans to cut $10 to $15 billion of the state’s budget.

“I can’t believe that someone who wants to be taken seriously as a candidate for governor could make such an outrageous claim,” Ralph Martire, the executive director of the bipartisan Center for Tax and Budget Accountability said.

Illinois governor debate: Pritzker, Bailey spar on SAFE-T Act, economy, abortion

Bailey made that remark during the first governor’s debate . Since then, Bailey said he wants to make those budget cuts to schools to reduce administrative costs.

“We’ve got to slash administrative costs, and we’ve got to get that money to go to the classrooms, because the vast majority of our students all across Illinois, cannot read,” Bailey said Wednesday while on his “Get out the Vote” bus tour. “They cannot write, they cannot do math at grade level. And that must change.”

Out of the state budget’s $46 billion, $32 billion of that goes to pay for services including education, health care, social services and public safety. The other roughly $14 billion goes towards paying for items the state is required to pay by contract. Martire said because of this, any budget cuts Bailey plans to make if elected would come out of the $32 billion.

“I think anyone that makes that kind of claim that seems to counter any sort of rational analysis of the data, ought to at the same time, say, here are the specific places I plan to cut, and the dollar amounts for each cut,” Martire said. “That would at least allow us to evaluate whether or not candidate Bailey has any credibility to the claim.”

But Martire, who is also a professor of public policy at Roosevelt University, said now is not the time to cut funding to schools since they’re not getting enough money right now.

Bailey, DeVore receive endorsements from police unions

“[The] total investment going into K-12 Education is $3.7 billion less than what the evidence indicates is needed for every school district to have the resources it requires to educate the students it serves,” Martire said.

Martire co-wrote the evidence based funding model which is designed to use certain metrics to determine the amount of money schools need to give students a proper education. Those metrics include total enrollment, and the number of English learners, low income students and students with disabilities. It passed in 2018 under Republican Governor Bruce Rauner.

Bailey in 2017: abortion ‘doesn’t even compare’ to Holocaust

“The model says, here’s the dollar amount of resources you need, you don’t need $1 more,” Martire said. “So that’s very accountable to the taxpayers and to voters.”

Martire said if Bailey was elected and followed through with the budget cuts, schools won’t be fully funded given the rising costs of inflation. The model is supposed to be fully funded by 2028 but he said now, it won’t reach that until 2040.

“We’re very far away from fully funding the model, and you skip another year, skip another two, that means another generation of kids has to go through a K-12 education system that doesn’t have adequate resources to implement the evidence based practices that have been shown to allow every student to receive the kind of education they need to achieve academically,” Martire said.

Comments / 34

Ron Jaeger
3d ago

Education Funding EXPERT: IMMEDIATE CREDIBILITY ISSUE! Education EXPERTS have DRIVEN government funded schools into a CESSPOOL. These are the LAST PPL we should take advice from.Outsiders are our only hope to reposition education so it TEACHES KIDS TO THINK AND BASICS on which to build their lives.

Reply(1)
14
Bill Weronko
2d ago

The state of Illinois is virtually bankrupt. Instead of raising taxes and driving out more people and businesses, something has to be cut.

Reply(1)
8
MommaBearCatHamsterDog
3d ago

He’s cutting ADMINISTRATIVE costs. The Administration is bloated and takes from the kids. The kids will be fine.

Reply
17
Related
ourquadcities.com

Exclusive interview with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Local 4 Anchor and 4 The Record Moderator Jim Niedelman got the opportunity to speak with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in the wake of his two debates with challenger Darren Bailey and ahead of Election Day. Crime, the economy and inflation – a subsection of the economy – are prominent...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot

Democrats are widely expected to lose badly in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Both sides see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has introduced one...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Is Same-Day Voter Registration Available in Illinois?

Illinoisans looking to cast their vote in the upcoming Midterm Elections can opt to do so on the Nov. 8 Election Day. Illinois is one of 19 states that offers same-day registration, with voters able to cast their ballots as soon as they become registered. In most Illinois counties, those...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State Alerting Medicaid, Public Aid Clients About Possible Data Breach

State officials say they will offer credit monitoring and other assistance to individuals who may have been affected by a possible security breach in a portal used to apply for state medical and public aid benefits. The Illinois Departments of Human Services and Healthcare and Family Services say the problem...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas: tax investors make millions from black, Latino communities

Study shows homeowners, gov’t losing out on funding. A new study from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office concludes that hedge funds, private equity firms and others are exploiting a loophole in Illinois’ property tax law to make millions of dollars in profits, mostly at the expense of black and Latino communities.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Q985

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules

A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Your Illinois REAL ID Questions, Answered

A big change is coming to how your Illinois driver's license functions -- or doesn't -- as a form of identification. Beginning May, 2023, that ordinary driver's license or state ID you have will no longer be a valid form of ID at U.S. airports, or at military bases or secure federal facilities, like federal prisons.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois residents can soon apply for $30K COVID-19 mortgage relief fund

Illinois residents struggling to make mortgage payments can soon apply for financial relief from the state. Beginning next month, the Illinois Housing Authority will reopen its $30,000 mortgage relief fund. The fund was originally open from April until May 31 for the first round of payments. The fund is geared...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

IBEW endorses Pritzker, Stratton for re-election

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton were endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Thursday. IBEW leaders thanked the Democrats for supporting electrical workers, union rights, and infrastructure across the state. Pritzker told IBEW members at the IBEW-NECA Technical Training Institute in Alsip that his administration has made Illinois the most pro-worker state in the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
