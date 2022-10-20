ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Gizmodo

Open Channel: What'd You Think of Black Adam?

It’s taken 15 years and several pandemic-forced delays, and now Black Adam has finally arrived in theaters. Dwayne Johnson’s been attached to the film since 2007 when his star power was nowhere near what it’s at today. The idea of this movie getting made, much less coming out, seemed impossible as Johnson continued to build his star power through various films, shows, and wrestling gigs, to say nothing of how the state of DC’s theatrical films seems to change every few weeks. So how is the film itself? Well....eh.
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Gizmodo

Jack Reynor | First Fandoms

The Peripheral star tells io9 his favorite movie that is definitely a Christmas movie. The Peripheral streams Fridays on Amazon Prime.
Gizmodo

Peek Inside Your Favorite Marvel Characters

We know that Wolverine has an adamantium-infused skeleton and Iron Man is just a guy with a suit, but what about someone like Man-Thing? Squirrel Girl? Thanos? Spider-Ham? What if you could literally peel back their super-skin and see what’s underneath? A new book gives you that opportunity for basically every single Marvel Comics character, providing insights unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.
Gizmodo

Dear Diary, It's Me, Claudia. I Have So Much to Tell You.

The fourth episode of Interview With the Vampire belongs to Bailey Bass. Her Claudia is unlike anything we’ve seen. She’s not the five-year-old of the book, nor the 10-year old of the film. She’s 14, just far enough into puberty to know that something is changing, but not far enough along to know what to do about it. Claudia is an immortal girl, always a child, never a woman, a maniac character who is both developed and un-developed, a hunk of clay that never gets fired. I love this version of Claudia, I truly do, she’s wild and wonderful and I am excited to talk more about her. But first, before we get into her multitude of issues, let’s check in with our old man, Daniel Molloy.
Gizmodo

Andor Just Dropped Its Fantastic Club Beat to Stream

Andor does so much, so well, in a way that it makes itself feel unlike any other piece of Star Wars while also being the Star Wars-iest thing around. Its music is just one highlight of that, and this week the show gave us a hypnotic beat that we can’t get out of our heads—and now, we don’t have to.
Gizmodo

Welp, House of the Dragon's Season Finale Leaked

House of the Dragon viewers have had themselves some fun watching the Game of Thrones prequel over the last two months. But it isn’t Game of Thrones without some kind of drama happening, and ahead of this Sunday’s season finale, the episode up and got leaked out of nowhere.
Gizmodo

Open Wide for This Week's Toy News

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest merchandise on the internet lately. This week, Mondo’s Masters of the Universe toys get a major upgrade, Transformers pulls into the train station, and it’s already time for festive nightmares. Check it out!. Mondo Masters of...
Gizmodo

The Mayfair Witches Conjures a New Premiere Date

Just as AMC’s Interview with the Vampire has enjoyed a strong viewership and fanbase, the network is also adapting another of the late Anne Rice’s works. The Mayfair Witches is coming right as 2023 begins, and now AMC’s pushed the show’s premiere back a few days.

