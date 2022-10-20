Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What'd You Think of Black Adam?
It’s taken 15 years and several pandemic-forced delays, and now Black Adam has finally arrived in theaters. Dwayne Johnson’s been attached to the film since 2007 when his star power was nowhere near what it’s at today. The idea of this movie getting made, much less coming out, seemed impossible as Johnson continued to build his star power through various films, shows, and wrestling gigs, to say nothing of how the state of DC’s theatrical films seems to change every few weeks. So how is the film itself? Well....eh.
Gizmodo
Jack Reynor | First Fandoms
The Peripheral star tells io9 his favorite movie that is definitely a Christmas movie. The Peripheral streams Fridays on Amazon Prime.
Gizmodo
Peek Inside Your Favorite Marvel Characters
We know that Wolverine has an adamantium-infused skeleton and Iron Man is just a guy with a suit, but what about someone like Man-Thing? Squirrel Girl? Thanos? Spider-Ham? What if you could literally peel back their super-skin and see what’s underneath? A new book gives you that opportunity for basically every single Marvel Comics character, providing insights unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.
Gizmodo
Dear Diary, It's Me, Claudia. I Have So Much to Tell You.
The fourth episode of Interview With the Vampire belongs to Bailey Bass. Her Claudia is unlike anything we’ve seen. She’s not the five-year-old of the book, nor the 10-year old of the film. She’s 14, just far enough into puberty to know that something is changing, but not far enough along to know what to do about it. Claudia is an immortal girl, always a child, never a woman, a maniac character who is both developed and un-developed, a hunk of clay that never gets fired. I love this version of Claudia, I truly do, she’s wild and wonderful and I am excited to talk more about her. But first, before we get into her multitude of issues, let’s check in with our old man, Daniel Molloy.
Gizmodo
Andor Just Dropped Its Fantastic Club Beat to Stream
Andor does so much, so well, in a way that it makes itself feel unlike any other piece of Star Wars while also being the Star Wars-iest thing around. Its music is just one highlight of that, and this week the show gave us a hypnotic beat that we can’t get out of our heads—and now, we don’t have to.
Gizmodo
Welp, House of the Dragon's Season Finale Leaked
House of the Dragon viewers have had themselves some fun watching the Game of Thrones prequel over the last two months. But it isn’t Game of Thrones without some kind of drama happening, and ahead of this Sunday’s season finale, the episode up and got leaked out of nowhere.
Gizmodo
Open Wide for This Week's Toy News
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest merchandise on the internet lately. This week, Mondo’s Masters of the Universe toys get a major upgrade, Transformers pulls into the train station, and it’s already time for festive nightmares. Check it out!. Mondo Masters of...
Gizmodo
The Mayfair Witches Conjures a New Premiere Date
Just as AMC’s Interview with the Vampire has enjoyed a strong viewership and fanbase, the network is also adapting another of the late Anne Rice’s works. The Mayfair Witches is coming right as 2023 begins, and now AMC’s pushed the show’s premiere back a few days.
