Pasco, WA

New coffee shop in Pasco plans Grand Opening for this weekend

By Briana Bermensolo
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

PASCO, Wash. — A new coffee shop in the Tri-Cities aims to grow and expand the availability of caffeinated beverages and delicious food. Swigg Coffee Bar’s flagship location is in Pasco on the corner of Road 100 and Chapel Bill Boulevard. Owners say Swigg Coffee Bar is, “a fresh spirited coffee company that offers coffee from a locally sourced small batch artisan roaster, burritos and sandwiches from our Tri-Cities award winning El Fat Cat Grill and amazing and fresh locally baked pastries from TSP Bakeshop.” Swigg officially opened its doors a little over two months ago. Now, they plan to celebrate a Grand Opening weekend with five days of deals beginning Friday. For hours and more information on the upcoming deals,
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

