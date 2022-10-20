Read full article on original website
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable to return on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Friday's contest against the Jazz. Anderson has no points, rebounds, or assists in 1 minute played so far on Friday.
Grizzlies rule out Dillon Brooks (thigh) on Friday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brooks will miss his second straight game with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to log more minutes against a Houston unit allowing a 109.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and...
Suns' Cam Johnson (hip) available Sunday
Phoenix Suns small forward Cam Johnson (hip) is available to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson was limited in practice on Saturday, but the Suns haven't said anything about restricting his role on Sunday night. He should see minutes in the mid-20s and provide a 3-point threat for the Suns.
Seth Curry (ankle) out again Monday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry continues to deal with the recovery of his left ankle injury, and as a result, he will remain sidelined through Monday night. He's expected to play again at some point, though it's not known exactly when he'll be ready.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. (back) will play Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (low back tightness) will make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. missed the Lakers' opening games with lower back tightness, but will now suit up for his first game of the season in Sunday's tilt with the Blazers.
Otto Porter (hamstring) still out Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Porter continues to deal with his strained left hamstring. It's unclear when the veteran will be ready to make his team debut this season. In 63 games last season for Golden State, Porter...
Aleksej Pokusevski in Thunder second unit Sunday, Kenrich Williams starting
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Poku and Kenrich Williams in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Barnes will miss the second half of Saturday's contest after suffering a right ankle sprain. Expect Christian Koloko to see more minutes against the Heat after he started the third...
Chris Duarte coming off Pacers' bench Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte will come off the bench Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Duarte, a starter in the first two games of the year, is headed to the second unit. Aaron Nesmith is getting the call in his stead. Our models project Duarte for...
Daniel Theis (knee) out Saturday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Theis is dealing with a sore right knee, and as a result, the team is holding him out of the second leg of the back-to-back set. In 47 games last season, Theis averaged...
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Sunday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he will likely miss his second straight game. Martin played just 1 minute before getting injured in Wednesday's season...
Rockets starting Usman Garuba for injured Bruno Fernando (knee) on Saturday
Houston Rockets power forward Usman Garuba is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Garuba will make his first start this season after the Rockets ruled out Bruno Fernando with a knee injury. In 18.0 expected minutes, our models project Garuba to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Garuba's projection includes...
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out on Friday for injury management reasons, Murray will make his return in Denver. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 14.3...
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Saturday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown started for the first time as a member of Denver Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jamal Murray is back in there at point guard, so Brown will revert to a bench role.
Cole Anthony starting for Magic Saturday in place of injured Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Anthony came off the bench in his season debut Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a sprained ankle, and as a result, Anthony will take the job at starting point guard.
Kings' Keegan Murray (conditioning) will make NBA debut Saturday
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (conditioning) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but was unable to play on Wednesday due to his conditioning. He will play in Saturday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Los Angeles.
