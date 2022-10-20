New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO