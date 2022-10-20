A new study from Juniper Research has found operator‑billed 5G service revenue will reach $315 billion in 2023; rising from $195 billion in 2022. This represents growth of over 60% in a single year. The research predicts this increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular subscriptions to 5G networks; owing to operator strategies that minimise or remove any premium over existing 4G subscription offerings. It forecasts over 600 million new 5G subscriptions will be created next year, despite the anticipated economic downturn in 2023.

4 HOURS AGO