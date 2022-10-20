Read full article on original website
Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN) Offers Investors An Opportunity To Enter Clean Green Energy Sector With Multiple Revenue Streams
Viking Energy Group Inc.’s (OTC: VKIN) James Doris, President and CEO, offers investors a way to become involved in the green clean energy sector globally with a strategic difference: he’s pragmatic about acquiring new for-profit technologies (including carbon-capture technology) via ready-to-market products. Doris Operates VKIN As Green Energy...
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Liquidation Details
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) today announced new details concerning its liquidation. Consistent with its investment objectives and organizational documents, the fund plans to terminate its existence and liquidate on or about December 1, 2022. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue...
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BRP Group, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BRP
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. If you purchased BRP Group securities you may...
Sidra Capital Announces the First Close of an Asia-Pacific Private Equity Co-Investment Strategy With BlackRock Alternatives
Sidra Capital, the Saudi based alternative asset manager, partners with BlackRock Alternatives to announce the first close of the Sidra-BlackRock Asia-Pacific Private Equity Strategy. The bespoke strategy looks to provide investors with unique Shari’ah compliant private equity opportunities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The strategy leverages BlackRock’s established GP...
LBank Exchange Listed Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PPT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 20, 2022. To view an...
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer Departures, Names Chief Executive Officer, Appoints a New Director, and Announces Share Buyback Authorization
Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”), today announced that David S. Charlton, Chief Executive Officer, and Reiner R. Mauer, Chief Operations Officer, are no longer officers or directors of GBLI (including its subsidiaries). GBLI’s board of directors appointed Joseph W. Brown, 73, as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr....
ARGO GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. - ARGO
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 19, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LBank Exchange Listed Swing DAO (SWING) on October 21, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Swing DAO (SWING) on October 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SWING/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on October 21, 2022. To view an...
TUTOR Token (TUR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
TUTOR Token (TUR) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. As a decentralized tutoring protocol based on blockchain technology, TUTOR is here to help develop the world by teaching others their own strengths. Its native token TUTOR Token (TUR) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
LBank Exchange Will List Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBASE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. MBASE...
Juniper Research: 5G Service Revenue to Reach $315 Billion Globally in 2023; Representing 35% of Operators’ Total Revenue
A new study from Juniper Research has found operator‑billed 5G service revenue will reach $315 billion in 2023; rising from $195 billion in 2022. This represents growth of over 60% in a single year. The research predicts this increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular subscriptions to 5G networks; owing to operator strategies that minimise or remove any premium over existing 4G subscription offerings. It forecasts over 600 million new 5G subscriptions will be created next year, despite the anticipated economic downturn in 2023.
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Goldman Home Improvement Trust 2022-GRN2 Issuer Trust
KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Goldman Home Improvement Trust 2022-GRN2 Issuer Trust (“GHIT 2022-GRN2”), a home improvement loan ABS transaction. GHIT 2022-GRN2 will issue four classes of notes totaling $213.988 million, collateralized by 95% of economic participation interests (the “Participations”) in a...
CMP INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Minerals International, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) common stock between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Local 295 IBT Employer Group Welfare Fund v. Compass Minerals International, Inc., No. 22-cv-2432 (D. Kan.), the Compass Minerals class action lawsuit charges Compass Minerals and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Beckley Psytech Strengthens Pipeline and Development Team With Acquisition of Eleusis Therapeutics Limited
All equity acquisition adds short-acting psilocin candidate for broad range of indications to Beckley Psytech's portfolio of psychedelic assets. Expanded clinical pipeline will deliver multiple value inflection points over next 18 months. Phase 1 single ascending dose study of ELE-101 to initiate before the end of 2022. Lead 5-MeO-DMT formulation...
LBank Exchange Will List ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ASGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 24, 2022.
LAXAI Receives Investment from SIGNET Healthcare Partners
LAXAI Inc. (“LAXAI”) announced today that it has received a growth capital investment from SIGNET Healthcare Partners (“SIGNET”), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm. This significant equity investment from SIGNET aims to provide LAXAI with a long-term, well-capitalized financial partner that will support LAXAI’s growth strategy.
Digital Construction Works Announces Availability of JDLink Connectivity with the DCW Integrations Platform
New connection now available in both John Deere and DCW Integrations Marketplaces. Digital Construction Works (DCW), a leading construction software integrations and solutions company, announces the availability of JDLink Connectivity, a John Deere wireless connectivity solution in its DCW Integrations Platform as a service (iPaaS) Marketplace. This press release features...
By winning the trust of their clientele Today Opofinance is creating a buzz in the world of trading.
Currency pair buying and selling take place on a global market called the foreign exchange, or forex. One of the biggest and most liquid financial marketplaces in the world, the forex market enables traders to swap foreign currencies. Choosing the best forex trading platform for your needs is difficult, though, because there are so many forex brokers to select from.
Australian Battery Technology Recycling Company To Advance Commercial Studies In The Recycling Of Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems
Australian battery recycling technology company Battery Pollution today announced a strategic alliance to work with associated Renewable Project Developer Halo Renewable Energy (“Halo”) to investigate the efficient recycling of utility scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) which are the cornerstone of the modern renewable energy project. Australia is...
