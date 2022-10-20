Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Related
3 best free agents Dodgers must target after NLDS loss to Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers went on a rampage for one of the best regular season performances in recent memory. MLB pundits expected them to get through the NLDS smoothly and possibly play one of the powerhouses in the NLCS and World Series eventually. The San Diego Padres did not want to hear that talk as they spoiled the party and sent the Dodgers home in four games of their NLDS series.
Aaron Judge reacts to getting booed by Yankees fans after hitless Game 3
Aaron Judge is not making a big deal of the boos he and the New York Yankees heard from the home fans during their Game 3 loss to the Houston Astros. After all, for him, there are more important things he needs to be focusing on in the MLB playoffs.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire
After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager. Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton’s stern message to Yankees after going down 0-2 to Astros in ALCS
The New York Yankees lived up to their Bronx Bombers moniker this season as the clear-cut best power-hitting team in the MLB. Facing a 0-2 hole against the equally formidable Houston Astros, Giancarlo Stanton thinks the team might need to switch up their approach. Stanton was vocal after their subpar...
Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviews for Marlins managerial vacancy
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviewed with the Miami Marlins to replace Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed to part ways with the club following the 2022 season, as manager. Morosi writes that Schumaker is among the favorites to land the position. Prior to joining the coaching staff in St. Louis, Schumaker also served as the Padres' first base coach in 2018 and 2019 before being promoted to associate manager in 2020.
MLB playoffs: Phillies clinch World Series berth as Bryce Harper's dramatic homer topples Padres in NLCS Game 5
If the Philadelphia Phillies allowed themselves to dream on it, signing Bryce Harper meant returning to the World Series. On Sunday, the dream became reality when Harper belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning of a rain-soaked NLCS Game 5 to topple the San Diego Padres, 4-3, and clinch a trip to the Fall Classic.
Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history
No one expected the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres to make deep playoff runs. Yet, that is exactly what happened. Both Wild Card squads, the two lowest-seeded teams in the National League, are squaring off in the NLCS. And the excitement hasn’t slowed down in the action on the field at all. The Phillies […] The post Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS
The Houston Astros are one win away from reaching the World Series once again. They lead the American League Championship Series 3-0 against the New York Yankees. What has made that truly remarkable is that the Astros have continued to win despite the struggles of Jose Altuve. Altuve is just...
Justin Verlander’s stern message to Astros amid 3-0 lead on Aaron Judge, Yankees
The Houston Astros are just one MLB playoffs win away from reaching the World Series, and as they attempt to close things on Sunday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Justin Verlander warns his teammates not to be overconfident. Spoken like a true veteran, Verlander emphasized that they...
Bryce Harper’s immediate reaction to clutch homer to advance Phillies to World Series
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper couldn’t have picked a better time to get a homer, as his clutch hit in the eighth inning gave them the lead and the eventual MLB playoffs win against NLCS rivals San Diego Padres. Now, they are heading to the World Series. Speaking to...
Phillies defeat Padres to advance to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009.
Rangers targeting another Giant in free agency after Bruce Bochy hire
Still fresh off their hiring of former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers are once again reportedly eyeing another Giant as a potential addition in the offseason. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Rangers are rumored to be interested in making a play to land lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ALCS stumbles reach depths never seen in MLB history
The New York Yankees have reached the end of the road for their 2022 MLB season, falling to the Houston Astros, 4-0. While every season is a completely different experience, the Yankees’ exit in the ALCS is hardly anything new. In fact, their futility in the penultimate series of late has never been match before. […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ALCS stumbles reach depths never seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. Game 4 is...
Padres’ Bob Melvin explains decision not to pitch Josh Hader vs. Bryce Harper during NLCS Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies shut the door on the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLCS in just five games, using a comeback win in Game 5 to secure the series victory. The decisive moment of the game came via a Bryce Harper home run, as the Phillies star gave them a late 4-3 lead which they did not relinquish. After the game, Padres manager Bob Melvin explained his decision-making in not turning to Josh Hader to face Harper.
Astros fans are going full savage on Yankees fans over callout before ALCS sweep
Houston Astros fans couldn’t stop making fun at the New York Yankees after their favorite team made easy work of the historic franchise in the MLB playoffs. The Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS, with New York unable to get anything going in the series. Houston limited their MLB playoffs rivals to just four runs in Games 1 and 2, and then they shut them out in Game 3.
Astros’ epic sweep of Mariners, Yankees could be a bad World Series omen
The Houston Astros are just the third team in the MLB Wild Card era to sweep their way to the World Series … but that might not be a good thing at all. After topping the American League with a record of 106 wins and just 56 losses, the Astros got a bye through the Wild Card round. They eventually ended up facing the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, though they made easy work of them with three straight wins. Then on Sunday against the New York Yankees, Houston completed their four-game sweep of their rivals in the ALCS to book their ticket to the World Series.
‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees
The New York Yankees currently find themselves in a tough situation in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. The AL East champions went down 0-2 in the series after their loss on Thursday. While it was a much better outing for the Pinstripes than Game 1, it still wasn’t enough to get past Houston. One […] The post ‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge, Yankees getting swept by Astros
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Naturally after an embarrassing showing in the MLB playoffs, the whole baseball world is mocking them. Not only were the Yankees swept in the series, but they were practically no match to the Astros and didn’t even pose that […] The post MLB Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge, Yankees getting swept by Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS
The Houston Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees Sunday night, 6-5. In a back-and-forth game, the Astros got a couple late hits and stellar work from their bullpen to close out the Yankees. In doing so, the Yankees made some postseason history that no one wants to be part of. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0