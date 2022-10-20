The Houston Astros are just the third team in the MLB Wild Card era to sweep their way to the World Series … but that might not be a good thing at all. After topping the American League with a record of 106 wins and just 56 losses, the Astros got a bye through the Wild Card round. They eventually ended up facing the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, though they made easy work of them with three straight wins. Then on Sunday against the New York Yankees, Houston completed their four-game sweep of their rivals in the ALCS to book their ticket to the World Series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO