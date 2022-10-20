ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitch revises Peru's outlook to negative, affirms rating at 'BBB'

 3 days ago

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised Peru's outlook to negative from stable, saying a deterioration in political stability and government effectiveness has increased downside risks to the country's ratings.

It affirmed Peru's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at "BBB."

Fitch said it expects the weakening of Peru's political governance institutions will be difficult to reverse before the end of 2024, adding that "weaker governance poses greater downside risks to investment and economic growth" than the agency had expected earlier this year.

Peru's weakened investment and economic prospects, if sustained over 2023-2024, could undermine its macro and fiscal trajectory in comparison to its "BBB" peers, Fitch added.

The agency added that the country's high Cabinet turnover and two failed impeachment attempts have sustained "political tumult."

Last week, Peru's attorney general filed a constitutional complaint against President Pedro Castillo over "indications of a criminal organization" in his government.

Castillo, who already faces five criminal investigations, called the complaint a "coup d'etat."

Reporting by Carolina Pulice in Mexico City Editing by Anthony Esposito and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Marketmind: Tbond tension snaps sentiment

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Politics may be painful, currencies restive and the earnings season full of pitfalls - but soaring U.S. Treasury borrowing rates cast the biggest pall over world markets running into the weekend.
Reuters

Mayor of Brazil meatpacking hub probed amid wave of electoral coercion cases

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor prosecutor on Friday told the mayor of a major agribusiness town to stop directing companies "to suggest, influence or induce" workers to vote for specific candidates, after he called on business leaders to drum up votes for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.
Reuters

Dollar defies another suspected intervention from Japan

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A blast of suspected intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday to shore up the yen did little to tame the strength of the dollar, while the pound rose as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as frontrunner to become Britain's prime minister.
Reuters

Nepal inflation surges to 8.64% ahead of elections

KATHMANDU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nepal's annual inflation surged to 8.64% for the month that ended in mid-September compared with 3.49% a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, presenting a challenge for the ruling alliance ahead of a general election.
Reuters

German parliament approves suspending debt brake

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Germany's parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis.
Reuters

Reuters

