Fed's Bowman says critical to address pandemic-related learning loss

 3 days ago
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pandemic disruptions to learning and education could have detrimental effects on the U.S. workforce and economy going forward, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday.

"Education is the greatest and most effective input into the future of our labor market," Bowman said in remarks prepared for delivery to a U.S. central bank seminar. "In order to have the strongest possible labor force in the future, it is critical to understand and act immediately to address the educational losses experienced during the pandemic."

Her prepared remarks did not include any comments on monetary policy or the economic outlook.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

