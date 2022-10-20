ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Mid-flight cardiac arrest prompts emergency landing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A United Airlines flight from Denver to Houston made an emergency landing in Amarillo when a passenger coded, according to the fire department. Coding typically refers to cardiac arrest which is when a person's heart stops pumping blood and they stop breathing. United Airlines flight...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspicious package delivered to federal building in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police investigated a suspicious package that was delivered to a federal building in downtown Amarillo. APD said it was contacted around 2:10 p.m. by the Department of Homeland Security. The suspicious package was delivered to the Military Entrance Processing Station located at 1100 S....
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

2 dead after big rig crashes into tow truck attached to another semi

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two are dead after a semi crashed into a tow truck on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Oldham County on Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by Shavinder Singh, 32, of Livermore, Calif., was driving west in the outside lane of Interstate 40, about 36 miles west of Vega.
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Election officials explain changes ahead of early voting for general election

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Early voting for this year’s general election begins on Monday. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28. Voters will head to the polls for either early voting or on election day and will notice some changes. The changes are per Texas state law as voters will be handed a piece of paper after being issued an access code.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy