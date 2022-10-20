The pound has slid to its lowest level this week as downbeat economic data and the prospect of political uncertainty increased nervousness in the financial markets.Sterling fell by 1.16 per cent to 1.110 against the US dollar on Friday morning. The pound was also down 0.64 per cent at 1.14 against the euro.However, by the end of the day it had managed to claw back its losses and was back up by 0.56 per cent against the dollar to 1.1298.The cost of government borrowing increased as yields on gilts, UK Government bonds, rose by around 2 per cent, or 0.08...

2 DAYS AGO