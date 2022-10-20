ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings

US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
The Independent

Pound hits lowest level this week amid political uncertainty

The pound has slid to its lowest level this week as downbeat economic data and the prospect of political uncertainty increased nervousness in the financial markets.Sterling fell by 1.16 per cent to 1.110 against the US dollar on Friday morning. The pound was also down 0.64 per cent at 1.14 against the euro.However, by the end of the day it had managed to claw back its losses and was back up by 0.56 per cent against the dollar to 1.1298.The cost of government borrowing increased as yields on gilts, UK Government bonds, rose by around 2 per cent, or 0.08...
The Independent

Pound gains as markets calmed by Boris Johnson quitting race to be prime minister

The pound has gained on the dollar and markets stabilised following news that Boris Johnson will not run in the Tory leadership race. Sterling stood at $1.136 against the dollar on Monday morning. It had risen to $1.139 at around 9pm on Sunday evening after news broke that Mr Johnson had decided not to try to become prime minister. It then dipped slightly before rising again on Monday morning. The FTSE 100 started the day with a 0. 5 per cent rise, pushing it above the 7,000-point mark for the first time in a week. And the gilt market...
mailplus.co.uk

Pension funds call for longer bailout

PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Zacks.com

Watch These 4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes

Markets have remained volatile in October after suffering one of the worst months of September in decades. Although stocks have been rebounding since the end of last week, following a positive start to the earnings season, market participants remain concerned about Fed’s stance to continue with its aggressive rate hike policy.
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline

Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
Zacks.com

British PM Truss Steps Down; Jobless Claims, Philly Fed, AAL Mixed

Ahead of today’s opening bell, plenty of economic and political data has hit the tape, sending moderate gains in pre-market activity notably higher at this hour. The Dow is currently trading +200 points, the S&P 500 +20 and the Nasdaq +60 points. These immediately blossomed from +160, +10 and +25 points, respectively, an hour prior to this morning’s opening bell.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower As Bond Yields Extend Surge

Stocks ended lower Thursday, triggered in part by another leg higher in Treasury bond yields and disruption in global currency markets. Stocks had traded firmly higher for much of the session, powered in part by better-than-expected corporate earnings and news of the resignation of embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Reuters

Gold trims gains as Treasury yields march higher

(Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains on Thursday, having risen about 1% on a softer dollar, as a jump in equities markets and rallying Treasury yields pulled bullion back toward three-week lows hit earlier.

