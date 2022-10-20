Read full article on original website
Related
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
Pound hits lowest level this week amid political uncertainty
The pound has slid to its lowest level this week as downbeat economic data and the prospect of political uncertainty increased nervousness in the financial markets.Sterling fell by 1.16 per cent to 1.110 against the US dollar on Friday morning. The pound was also down 0.64 per cent at 1.14 against the euro.However, by the end of the day it had managed to claw back its losses and was back up by 0.56 per cent against the dollar to 1.1298.The cost of government borrowing increased as yields on gilts, UK Government bonds, rose by around 2 per cent, or 0.08...
Pound gains as markets calmed by Boris Johnson quitting race to be prime minister
The pound has gained on the dollar and markets stabilised following news that Boris Johnson will not run in the Tory leadership race. Sterling stood at $1.136 against the dollar on Monday morning. It had risen to $1.139 at around 9pm on Sunday evening after news broke that Mr Johnson had decided not to try to become prime minister. It then dipped slightly before rising again on Monday morning. The FTSE 100 started the day with a 0. 5 per cent rise, pushing it above the 7,000-point mark for the first time in a week. And the gilt market...
Cost of UK borrowing falls as Sunak poised to become PM – business live
UK bond prices strengthen as nomination deadline for Conservative leadership looms; China’s economy grows faster than expected but lags official target
mailplus.co.uk
Pension funds call for longer bailout
PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Nearly 90% of fund managers believe inflation has peaked and will fall from here, BofA’s fund manager survey shows
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 13, 2022. Throughout 2022, Wall Street titans and top economists have relentlessly warned Americans that a recession is on the way. They fear that unless inflation goes down, allowing the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate hikes or...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower Amid Inflation Fears; US Treasury Yields Jump
Stocks edged modestly higher Wednesday, with stocks looking to extend their two-day rally in the face of another set of disappointing U.K. inflation data that clipped investor sentiment and pushed the dollar deeper into the green against its global peers. Britain's September inflation rate jumped to a fresh 40-year high...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as markets bet on more rate hikes
Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march...
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield climbs to new 14-year peak as Fed to keep hiking rates for some time
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields continued surging on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose to as much as...
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Firms such as Jupiter and Schroders suffer net outflows as inflation, economic uncertainty and Ukraine war weigh on investors
Zacks.com
Watch These 4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes
Markets have remained volatile in October after suffering one of the worst months of September in decades. Although stocks have been rebounding since the end of last week, following a positive start to the earnings season, market participants remain concerned about Fed’s stance to continue with its aggressive rate hike policy.
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
Zacks.com
British PM Truss Steps Down; Jobless Claims, Philly Fed, AAL Mixed
Ahead of today’s opening bell, plenty of economic and political data has hit the tape, sending moderate gains in pre-market activity notably higher at this hour. The Dow is currently trading +200 points, the S&P 500 +20 and the Nasdaq +60 points. These immediately blossomed from +160, +10 and +25 points, respectively, an hour prior to this morning’s opening bell.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower As Bond Yields Extend Surge
Stocks ended lower Thursday, triggered in part by another leg higher in Treasury bond yields and disruption in global currency markets. Stocks had traded firmly higher for much of the session, powered in part by better-than-expected corporate earnings and news of the resignation of embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Gold trims gains as Treasury yields march higher
(Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains on Thursday, having risen about 1% on a softer dollar, as a jump in equities markets and rallying Treasury yields pulled bullion back toward three-week lows hit earlier.
US Treasury yields hit post-crisis highs as expectations for more aggressive Fed rate hikes ramp up
US treasury yields touched their highest levels since the Great Recession on Thursday. The two-year yield inched up to 4.60% and the 10-year climbed to 4.16%. The rise is fueled by expectations of big rate hikes at the next two Fed policy meetings. US Treasury yields touched their highest level...
Comments / 0