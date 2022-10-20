A French nunnery, a jail, a country store: Corrales’ Casa Vieja has an interesting history and now is home to nine signature beers

Read full article on original website
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOAT 7
A look at a Los Lunas mansion's "haunted" legacy
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Kitchen doors opening and closing on their own. Unoccupied chairs rocking back and forth. A mysterious child in a photo. Over the years, the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas has gained a reputation as being "haunted". Guests and staff alike have shared stories of unexplained activity, which some chalk up to the paranormal.
KOAT 7
Haunting at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe? One family says they experienced it
SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico family says they had their first supernatural experience while staying at the Drury Hotel in Santa Fe in January. The Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe is one of a handful of buildings many believe to be haunted. Before it was a...
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
santafe.com
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up
“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
rrobserver.com
Native made documentary to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival: “Voices of the Grand Canyon”
Jim Enote (Zuni), Loretta Jackson-Kelly (Hualapai), Leigh Kuwanwisiwma (Hopi), Coleen Kaska (Havasupai) and Nikki Cooley (Navajo). (Grand Canyon Trust) A new Native made documentary called “Voices of the Grand Canyon” will premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 21. “Understandably, many people think of...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony; registration now open
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Those seeking to participate (float or group) in the City of Rio Rancho’s Veterans Day Parade, taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, can register now via www.rrnm.gov/ActiveNet. Registration can also be completed in-person at the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices at Rio...
9 people attacked, robbed at University of New Mexico, alert says
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
losalamosreporter.com
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
KOAT 7
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for shooting wife at store
The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife
rrobserver.com
M’tucci’s Restaurants hires Alicia Polite
M’tucci’s Restaurants has hired Alicia Polite as Front of the House Manager at M’tucci’s Twenty-five. She has worked in the food and beverage industry for 22 years, including being the Operations Manager at B2B Garden Brewery. She received an associate’s degree in business from CNM last...
santafe.com
Santa Fe Playhouse Raises The Bar With An Iliad
In the midst of dinner, a wandering bard strolls into the restaurant to tell a wondrous story of war. In this retelling of Homer’s epic Iliad, a world-weary poet tells a wrenching, timeless tale of the Trojan War, of bravery, bloodshed, and the heat of battle. Santa Fe Playhouse, in collaboration with North Carolina’s Rhinoleap Productions, presents An Iliad, written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, at five local restaurants and bars, over three weeks in October and November 2022.
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque wants to upgrade downtown
ALBUQUERQUE – In an effort to create a safer, more vital downtown, Albuquerque has come up with a 7-step program. Good news for Rio Rancho residents who work in Albuquerque, and now and then might want to enjoy a ‘safe’ night on the town. The plan, called...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
rrobserver.com
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
Santa Fe Reporter
Planning Commission Green-Lights Midtown Master Plan
The Santa Fe Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval last night of a master plan and other proposals to redevelop the city-owned Midtown Campus. The vote came after development review staff and an “applicant team” responded quickly to friction that erupted publicly when the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education and owners of nearby commercial property rebuffed the plan earlier this week. Both objected primarily to depictions of street connections spreading outward from the 64-acre city property onto private land. Consultant Daniel Hernandez, leader of the team composed of contractors and economic development department staff, told commissioners the team had in the last week removed most of the references to outside properties at the request of nearby landowners. He noted, however, that those “conceptual” details were included in the original proposal because the team anticipated adjacent development would happen later. Forrest Thomas, an owner of the St. Michael’s West shopping center, said local businesses that lease spaces there, such as Santa Fe Bite, Amanda’s Flowers and others located in the path of some envisioned roads would be hurt by the proposal. The commission recommendation included a condition of approval that none of the graphics, text or suggestions about off-site property in the master plan materials would be considered official parts of the plan, as well as a condition removing a road that ends at the St. Michael’s West shopping center property line. City Council has the final say next. The planned district is intended to ensure “cohesive development” over time and is not expected to be completely executed for up to 15 years. The city aims to eventually issue requests for proposals and sell or lease some tracts for specific new development.
