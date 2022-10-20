Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
World class performers: Thumbpickers Convention welcomes top musicians to Iredell Arts Council
Clay Lunsford has a message about the upcoming North Carolina Thumbpickers Convention. “If you’re looking for good music, you will not be disappointed,” Lunsford, who served as president of the group, said. “We will have world class performers.”. Lunsford’s group, called Clay Lunsford and Friends, along with...
Statesville Record & Landmark
A View from the Hudson: A word about the BalloonFest and my happiness
I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thinking back to a moment that occurred recently at the Carolina BalloonFest here in Statesville, when something was very scary wrong. I still see it in my mind — an oversized picnic basket that is going to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tom Poole is natural-born racontuer, storyteller and humorist
Today I want to tell you about a new book by Thomas “Tom” Poole of Mooresville, who has gathered some of his short stories into a collection entitled, “The Best Damned Driver in Montgomery County.”. Let me tell you something about Tom. Born in Virginia in 1944,...
Couple ties the knot at BBQ Festival in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
City Planning and Zoning Director David Currier on Interstate 40 and U.S. 21 interchange. “He said the city is proposing the addition of lanes, a new bridge and major ramp changes as part of a new interchange near the Crossroads Shopping Center.” (10/24) South Iredell 21, South Caldwell...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Boys & Girls Club 'Celebrate Our Kids' with stories of success, hope
The Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont’s “Celebrate Our Kids” luncheon Thursday was a chance for the organization to show off some of its talents with club members singing and dancing, but also to share stories about the impact the organization has on the children there.
Statesville Record & Landmark
IOMAX celebrates delivery of aircraft to the Royal Jordanian Air Force
Members of the Royal Jordanian Air Force arrived in Mooresville on Friday to accept a pair of aircraft from IOMAX USA that the country will use to patrol the country’s borders to help combat smugglers and other dangers to the kingdom. IOMAX’s facility at the Mooresville Airpark was ready...
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Evening car show to be held at NTI
The final executive car evening event of 2022 will be happening at the Universal Technical Institute — or as it’s better known in Mooresville — the NASCAR Technical Institute. The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville....
North Carolina home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $425,000
Better than new construction, without the wait & pricey upgrades, this home has so much to offer! The highly desired Riley floor plan from True Homes offers tons of space to spread out in w/a 5th bedroom PLUS a bonus room. A main level bedroom & full bathroom make this home the perfect fit for guests, work, or room to grow! If you love to entertain, this is the home for you; a butler's pantry connects the dining room to the kitchen w/soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry & large island. Continue to the patio & enjoy nature w/the wood lined lot. The custom touches continue upstairs w/the oversized primary suite which includes walk-in closet & private bathroom. This home will not disappoint when it comes to the extras that were so thoughtfully chosen. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/easy access to Charlotte & Winston Salem. A short drive into Mooresville or Troutman, convenient to restaurants, shopping & approx 5 miles to the shores of Lake Norman.
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
fordmuscle.com
726 Foxes Flocked To Foxtoberfest & We Picked 10 Favorites
If you have ever been into a band for years and other people suddenly take notice, you might hold it against the new fans. When it comes to cars, however, it is gratifying to see the cars you loved as a teenager enjoying their moment of nostalgia. In the case of this scribe, the 1979-1993 Mustangs built on the Fox platform are those cars and Foxtoberfest event is their homecoming.
Man with special needs, fired from Wendy’s, becomes honorary North Carolina officer for the day
"He selected us. He could have chosen anybody, and he selected the Mount Holly Police Department," said Police Chief Brian Reagan.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Kittens in the cockpit: Stray cat makes herself at home at Hickory Aviation Museum
A stray cat named Phantom has turned the cockpit of the Hickory Aviation Museum’s retired F-33 jet into a nursery for her kittens. A few weeks ago, staff at the Hickory Aviation Museum noticed their resident cat, a stray they call Phantom, was spending more time than usual in and around the F-33.
Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory
Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
scoopcharlotte.com
Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations
One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $375,000
This home has it all! Fantastic location, maintained & shows like new, on almost 1 acre. Greeted first with the rocking chair front porch, you enter the living room & immediately notice the beautiful stone gas fireplace adorned with built-ins. Open to the dining area which leads to the large back deck & backyard with a fire pit, this home is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has a ton of storage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & custom cabinetry. The primary suite includes a large bathroom with separate water closet, dual sinks, tile shower & two walk in closets. Doing laundry doesn't seem so bad with a custom hanging rack & built in cabinetry. The custom touches don't end on the inside, the garage is oversized & there is an additional parking pad. The location is the icing on the cake. Minutes from the new Mountain Creek Park, easy access to Highway 150 to Mooresville/Denver & Highway 16 into Charlotte. Professional pictures & measurements will be added soon.
