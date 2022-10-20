Read full article on original website
Rio Rancho Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony; registration now open
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Those seeking to participate (float or group) in the City of Rio Rancho’s Veterans Day Parade, taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, can register now via www.rrnm.gov/ActiveNet. Registration can also be completed in-person at the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices at Rio...
rrobserver.com
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle hosted by Animal Humane
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Animal Humane Society of New Mexico has a mission of helping animals find their forever homes. Animal Humane is holding one of it’s biggest fundraising events of the year. The 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle will take place at Balloon Fiesta Park on November 6. The event features a 5k […]
KOAT 7
A look at a Los Lunas mansion's "haunted" legacy
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Kitchen doors opening and closing on their own. Unoccupied chairs rocking back and forth. A mysterious child in a photo. Over the years, the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas has gained a reputation as being "haunted". Guests and staff alike have shared stories of unexplained activity, which some chalk up to the paranormal.
losalamosreporter.com
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
rrobserver.com
Native made documentary to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival: “Voices of the Grand Canyon”
Jim Enote (Zuni), Loretta Jackson-Kelly (Hualapai), Leigh Kuwanwisiwma (Hopi), Coleen Kaska (Havasupai) and Nikki Cooley (Navajo). (Grand Canyon Trust) A new Native made documentary called “Voices of the Grand Canyon” will premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 21. “Understandably, many people think of...
visitalbuquerque.org
Take a Ghost Tour in Albuquerque
The chill of October is settling in the air, which means Halloween is just around the corner. One of the best ways to celebrate the spookiest season is by going on a ghost tour in Albuquerque. Full of fun frights and terrifying tales, a ghost tour is a perfect way to spend an autumn evening. I went on two ghost tours to inspire your next spirited adventure.
rrobserver.com
Windy weekend, try not to eat all the candy
This weekend will be mostly calm until Sunday when it will get windy. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”The New Mexico Wind Machine is revving its engine and it will hit the gas this weekend. All kidding aside, it’s going to get windy this weekend – especially Sunday! Wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph will be possible across the high terrain & much of eastern NM Sunday afternoon.”
KRQE News 13
Award-Winning film set to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival
The Santa Fe International Film Festival is in action. All week we have been featuring filmmakers, actors and films set to be shown at the festival. Today we have Algin Ford an actor who was born in San Francisco, CA and has participated in film, theater, and commercial work. The...
rrobserver.com
(Video) Blue October returns to Albuquerque with new album, show at KiMo
Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every day he gets to play music. Standing on decades of touring, he knows it’s the fans that keep him going. “I’m honored I still get to do this,” he says. “There’s not a moment that goes by that I’m not thankful for the opportunities.”
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque wants to upgrade downtown
ALBUQUERQUE – In an effort to create a safer, more vital downtown, Albuquerque has come up with a 7-step program. Good news for Rio Rancho residents who work in Albuquerque, and now and then might want to enjoy a ‘safe’ night on the town. The plan, called...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Go global at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, shout "Bravo!" at the world premiere of "Zorro," let Anne Haven McDonnell's poetry enchant you, enjoy Eric Sewell's Nomad Ensemble, and get spooked by Joe West's presentation, "Theater of Death." 1 Go global. Film screenings, panels, artist talks, and parties make...
Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
santafe.com
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up
“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Albuquerque elementary students receive a new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes. Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. […]
KOAT 7
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
