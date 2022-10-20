Read full article on original website
Draconid Meteor Shower 2022: What You Need to Know about Unusual Light Show
The Draconids take place between October 6 and 10 and some years can produce up to 1,000 meteors per hour.
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
(Gray News) - A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is expected to peak this week. According to NASA, the Orionid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-October, with optimum viewing on Friday. The Orionids are known for their brightness and...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s meteor shower, October 08
In the past few months, the sky has been our personal favourite theatre as it presented us with countless special events including the Perseid, Kappa-Cygnids and epsilon-Perseids meteor showers. The October sky is going to be just as amazing, with an extra special meteor shower super soon. As reported by...
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Telescopes captured one of space's brightest explosions when it reached Earth
An amazing sight that occurred in outer space was it recently captured on camera. One of the brightest explosions in space ever recorded was captured by space and ground-based telescopes on Oct. 9. The bright light flash was quickly followed by an afterglow. According to NASA, gamma-ray bursts are the...
Orionid meteor shower peaks this week: How to see it
The Orionid meteor shower takes place every year during the fall season, and the peak of the shower comes around the third week of October
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Ultra-Hot “Super-Earth” Exoplanet 65 Light-Years Away Could Have No Atmosphere
GJ 1252 b is a rocky, terrestrial “super-Earth” that was discovered in 2020. Astronomers have given the exoplanet a closer look and found that it could have a very minimal atmosphere or possibly no atmosphere at all. The planet, which orbits an M-type star, is “the smallest exoplanet...
Look up! Orionid meteor shower streaks across the night sky
Mother Nature put on a show in the sky for stargazers to observe as the annual Orionid meteor shower peaked on Friday night.
Observe the Orionid meteor shower this Friday morning
Orion the Hunter has a treat in store Friday morning, when the annual Orionid meteor shower will send tens of meteors streaking across the sky each hour before dawn. The Orionids are a favorite fall tradition for many amateur astronomers, but you don’t need to be a seasoned observer — anyone can easily catch this stunning show.
In its first 100 days, the James Webb telescope peered deep into space, took beauty shots of faraway galaxies and glittering nebulae, and saw a spacecraft slam into an asteroid
The James Webb Space Telescope delivered stunning images of the cosmos in its first 100 days of observation. Snapshots include faraway galaxies, clear views of our solar system, and a successful planetary defense mission. The infrared telescope is stationed in a gravitationally stable orbit, nearly 1 million miles from Earth.
How to watch the last solar eclipse of 2022 this week for free (Oct. 25)
The partial solar eclipse will only be visible from select areas on Earth, but thanks to the internet, astronomy fans elsewhere can catch the event online and for free.
Hubble Space Telescope Spies a Cosmic Keyhole
NGC 1999, a reflection nebula in the constellation Orion is showcased in this peculiar portrait from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Located approximately 1350 light-years from Earth, NGC 1999 lies near the Orion Nebula, which is the closest region of massive star formation to Earth. In fact, NGC 1999 itself is a relic of recent star formation — it is composed of detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
October meteor shower to be shadowed by lunar eclipse
Two big sky events will be worth checking out during the next few weeks, including an impressive October meteor shower that is expected to reach its peak this week and a lunar eclipse that will turn the full moon into a rusty-orange color in early November. The Orionid meteor shower...
Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Tuesday
A partial solar eclipse will be visible across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere on Tuesday, with amateur astronomers warned to take care watching the rare phenomenon. The eclipse will start at 0858 GMT in Iceland and end off the coast of India at 1302 GMT, crossing Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way, according to the IMCCE institute of France's Paris Observatory.
How to make a telescope out of the sun
One of the most exciting aspects of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is its ability to image and gather information about exoplanets. But while JWST will give us tons of information about these celestial bodies, there’s something that it can’t do: take a high-resolution image of an earth-like exoplanet — specifically, an image where we can clearly see evidence of possible life on another world, such as land masses, clouds, and bodies of water.
Hubble shows view of 'unexpected' twin tail created by NASA spacecraft slamming into asteroid
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a new snapshot of the asteroid that NASA recently slammed with a spacecraft in an attempt to knock it off course, and the image reveals the clearest look yet at some unexpected results from the mission — a twin tail of dust trailing behind the asteroid system.
