Bengals linebackers promise no drop-off in play if Logan Wilson is sidelined against Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio - What an encore for the Cincinnati Bengals’ return home to Cincinnati. After playing at home for the first time in almost a month, the Bengals pounced all over the Atlanta Falcons as they are now above .500 for the first time this season following a 35-17 win on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati never trailed once and it had its best start of the season, scoring on its first four drives of the game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO