Bengals linebackers promise no drop-off in play if Logan Wilson is sidelined against Falcons

Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
Why won’t the Browns use back up QB Joshua Dobbs? Hey, Mary Kay
BALTIMORE, Md. -- n this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joshua Dobbs, Denzel Ward and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Why do you think Kevin Stefanski is dead set on not playing Joshua Dobbs? — Ken, Newbury Park, Ca.
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Browns kicker Cade York on 60-yard attempt: ‘I promise you, it was going in if the guy didn’t block it’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York is confident. Had Ravens linebacker and Ohio State alum Malik Harrison not gotten a hand on the York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 1:59 to play in Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore, York felt like he struck the kick well enough for it to go through the uprights.
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will be reunited vs. the Ravens and ‘we’re trying to put on a show, too’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett reinjured his left shoulder against the Patriots and Jadeveon Clowney is questionable with his ankle injury, but there’s no way they’re missing a chance to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday in their big AFC showdown in Baltimore. “I’m feeling good...
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected
BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stenfanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
Zac Taylor enjoys ‘I told you so’ moment after Bengals win over Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — What is wrong with Cincinnati’s offense?. Are the Bengals days of hitting explosive plays over?. Is the team’s new-look offensive line going to be a bust?. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor faced variations of those questions ever he was in front of a microphone during...
Grade Joe Burrow’s 481-yard passing game in the Bengals’ 35-17 win vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow continued his trend of improving each week with his outburst against the Falcons, helping the Bengals to a 35-17 win Sunday. The Bengals’ gunslinger was cool and collected on his way to 481 passing yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-42 passing and a season-high 138.2 passer rating. Burrow also pitched in 20 rushing yards and his third rushing TD in as many games as the Bengals moved to 4-3.
Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Move over Dan Marino, there’s a new sheriff in town. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in five or more games in his first three seasons. Burrow’s 481-yard passing performance against the Falcons in the Bengals’ 35-17 win on Sunday moved him past the Hall of Famer Marino for the most such performances in that span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Why Browns receiver Amari Cooper believes he got called for offensive pass interference
BALTIMORE, Md. -- It appeared, at least momentarily, the Browns had taken the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 2:18 left in Sunday’s game. The Ravens were on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead. The Browns were had a chance of escaping M&T Bank Stadium with a season-saving win.
FanDuel promo code offer is the best bet for any NFL Week 7 game
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Another big-time weekend of NFL action deserves an epic FanDuel promo code, which new players can activate here for a sweet welcome offer.
What Cam Taylor-Britt’s NFL debut means for the Bengals’ cornerbacks moving forward
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cam Taylor-Britt sat at his locker, pulled on his black long-sleeve shirt and leaned back with a contagious smile as he prepared to give his postgame interview. At that point, there wasn’t anything that could make the Bengals rookie cornerback frown. Taylor-Britt had just finished...
The Bengals feast and claw on the Falcons: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - What an encore for the Cincinnati Bengals’ return home to Cincinnati. After playing at home for the first time in almost a month, the Bengals pounced all over the Atlanta Falcons as they are now above .500 for the first time this season following a 35-17 win on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati never trailed once and it had its best start of the season, scoring on its first four drives of the game.
Watch Nick Chubb’s 2-yard touchdown run for the Browns on the opening drive vs. the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns couldn’t have gotten a much better start out of their offense on Sunday in Baltimore. They took the opening kickoff and drove all the way down the field. Nick Chubb capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run to give the Browns...
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Watch Ja’Marr Chase’s second TD that gave the Bengals a 28-7 lead vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have torched the Falcons in the first half to the tune of 28 points and 348 yards. The most recent Bengals TD came on a 41-yard catch and run to the house by Ja’Marr Chase. Chase is up to five catches on seven...
Watch Joe Burrow’s QB sneak to put the Bengals up 35-17 vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow now has his fourth touchdown of the day after crossing the plane on a QB sneak to give the Bengals a 35-17 lead over the Falcons. The touchdown was Burrows third rushing score of the season, with all three coming in each of the last three games.
