Read full article on original website
Related
Next UK prime minister: Sunak closes in after Johnson balks
LONDON — (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is strong favorite to become Britain's next prime minister within days — or even hours — after former leader Boris Johnson dropped out of the Conservative Party leadership contest. After the resignation of Liz Truss last week,...
mailplus.co.uk
Britain is poised to get what it needs - a leader around whom warring Tory factions can settle and coalesce
SO IT has happened. After all the various claims from the Boris Johnson camp, their man has dropped out of the latest Tory leadership race. Rishi Sunak is effectively Prime Minister. It is of course sad for Boris, but by a wide margin the best outcome for the country. The...
mailplus.co.uk
Rishi set for No10 as Boris bows out
RISHI Sunak was on course to be Britain’s new prime minister last night after Boris Johnson dramatically pulled out of the Tory leadership race. After a weekend of twists and turns, Mr Johnson released a statement saying he had ‘sadly come to the conclusion’ that it would not be right to stand. The former prime minister insisted he had the backers to make the ballot paper and could win a vote among party members. But he said this would ‘simply not be the right thing to do’.
mailplus.co.uk
The day after she resigned... smiling Truss does a runner from the PM
LIZ Truss looked surprisingly upbeat as she returned from a run in central London yesterday morning. Despite holding the unenviable title of the shortest-lived Prime Minister in history after resigning just 44 days into her premiership, Miss Truss was spotted smiling after her morning jog. It was seemingly business as...
mailplus.co.uk
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
mailplus.co.uk
Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes
RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
The dark cloud hovering over Biden’s government finances
The recent turmoil in the U.K. shows the risks and challenges for policymakers grappling with how to respond to simultaneously soaring prices, rising debt and flagging growth.
mailplus.co.uk
Let magnanimity lead to Conservative unity
IN the end, there was no turmoil, no back-stabbing, no psychodrama. In fact, it was the exact opposite of how the fractious Tory party has conducted itself - to voters’ disgust - for months. Shortly after 9pm last night, Boris Johnson announced he would not run for the leadership....
mailplus.co.uk
Boris: I had the numbers... but you can’t govern without party unity
BORIS Johnson last night abandoned his extraordinary bid to return to Downing Street. In a dramatic late night statement, the former prime minister said he was pulling out of the race to succeed Liz Truss less than 24 hours before nominations close today. Mr Johnson, who launched into the campaign...
mailplus.co.uk
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
mailplus.co.uk
Retailers feel the pinch as shoppers rein in spending
SHARES in some of Britain’s biggest retailers fell amid further signs cash-strapped shoppers have reined in spending. With inflation running at a 40 year high of 10.1pc, the Office for National Statistics said retail sales fell by 1.4pc in September. This was a larger decline than expected. City analysts...
mailplus.co.uk
Labour take 39-point lead in polls
LABOUR has taken a huge 39-point lead over the Tories, according to a new poll. The PeoplePolling survey put Labour on 53 per cent, with the Tories slumping to 14 per cent - the lowest Westminster election poll score for the Conservative Party for at least 50 years. The Tories...
mailplus.co.uk
Ex-RAF top gun (call sign Hooligan) who’s made a killing training China’s fighter pilots
HIS arm resting nonchalantly on the side of the cockpit and with the Tornado’s roof completely removed, dashing Keith Hartley turns to face the camera. He looks every inch the national hero, risking life and limb during this 1988 test flight, which was conducted when Tornados and their pilots were on the front line of the Cold War.
mailplus.co.uk
We need him. He’s the standout political star of his generation
I’VE been in politics for a long time. I served as a Member of the European Parliament for ten years and have been a MP since 2010, and in my 22 years of elected politics I have met some of the best in the business. In that crowded field...
mailplus.co.uk
Another blow for Safe Hands funeral victims
SOME 46,000 customers of the failed funeral plan firm Safe Hands have been warned that they will only get back a fraction of the money they handed over to the company to cover the cost of their funeral in the future. In the latest progress report issued late on Friday...
mailplus.co.uk
US bonds wreak havoc on global markets
US government borrowing costs have clocked up their longest run of increases since 1984 as the prospect of more rate hikes drove another wild day on global markets. Yields on the ten-year bonds - which move inversely to their prices - have climbed for 12 weeks in a row as US central bank, the Federal Reserve, battles to bring down rampant inflation.
mailplus.co.uk
Energy companies warn households they could be out of power for a few hours this winter… and the Tory Party that they could be out of power for a whole decade
OUR weekly irreverent look at some of the stories that might be breaking over the coming days…. Liz Truss hits back at critics who likened her disastrous premiership to the Titanic’s voyage. Although as she was mocked by a lettuce, it is true that both were ended prematurely by an iceberg.
Comments / 0