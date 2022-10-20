RISHI Sunak was on course to be Britain’s new prime minister last night after Boris Johnson dramatically pulled out of the Tory leadership race. After a weekend of twists and turns, Mr Johnson released a statement saying he had ‘sadly come to the conclusion’ that it would not be right to stand. The former prime minister insisted he had the backers to make the ballot paper and could win a vote among party members. But he said this would ‘simply not be the right thing to do’.

7 HOURS AGO