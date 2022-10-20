ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting

A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
NJ.com

Skydiver dies after jump near N.J. airport, officials say

The Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey State Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a skydiver from Michigan who crashed near the Alexandria Field airport on Friday. State Troopers responded to a call for medical assistance around 2:30 p.m. at the airport, located in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County....
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash

Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death

Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege

An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial

A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say

No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken school board candidates talk transparency, facilities as Election Day nears

With Election Day just weeks away, the Hoboken Board of Education race is shaping up as the most contentious in Hudson County. Just under 10 months after a polarizing referendum on a $241 million new high school failed, eight candidates are competing for three seats, and only one is an incumbent. The Jersey Journal interviewed this year’s candidates about transparency, post-COVID-19 needs, facilities and more.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian is killed

Police are currently investigating the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that happened Sunday in Toms River. Officers responded to a call on Sunday around 2 a.m. to find a 28-year-old woman lying in the street in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70. First responders administered first aid to the the woman, though she later died after being transported to Southern Monmouth Medical Center.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives investigating death of man found during house fire

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who Trenton firefighters found inside a burning home early Sunday. City fire companies arrived at the home on Summer Street shortly after 12 a.m. for a reported house fire and found flames shooting from the windows on both floors, Battalion Chief Gus Tackacs said.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

This $2.3M mansion for sale was designed by a superstar architect

Newark-born architect Richard Meier has designed such showcase public buildings as The Hague City Hall and Library in the Netherlands, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Barcelona, the Museum of Decorative Arts in Frankfurt, Germany, the J. Paul Getty Center in Los Angeles, the Atheneum in New Harmony, Indiana, the U.S. Courthouse in San Diego and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

10 years after Superstorm Sandy, we need a more resilient vision of the future | Opinion

Much has changed since Superstorm Sandy made landfall 10 years ago, just south of our Rutgers facilities in Tuckerton. While in the academic world we were busy creating our NJFloodMapper.org tool and preparing the “Getting to Resilience” municipal self-assessment online, discussions of coastal inundation, sea-level rise, nuisance flooding and resilience weren’t yet “dinner table” conversations. I recall questioning if people would even know what the word “resilience” meant in the title of our new online tool.
TUCKERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
