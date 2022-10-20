Read full article on original website
N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting
A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
Skydiver dies after jump near N.J. airport, officials say
The Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey State Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a skydiver from Michigan who crashed near the Alexandria Field airport on Friday. State Troopers responded to a call for medical assistance around 2:30 p.m. at the airport, located in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County....
Lessons learned from 40 years in the priesthood | Faith Matters
The Sisters of Charity educated my mother, Grace, at St. Bridget’s, Jersey City, and impacted her life. Those same sisters expelled me from kindergarten at St. Joseph’s, Jersey City, and changed my life. After sitting out that year, I enrolled in Holy Rosary School, down the hill in...
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
N.J. man died after inmate stabbed him because he didn’t get proper medical care, suit alleges
Dan Gelin received little medical attention after an inmate stabbed him repeatedly at the Essex County Correctional Facility in December, his family’s attorney said. The following day, authorities found him unresponsive, breathless and pulseless in a jail cell surrounded by blood-stained towels. An hour later, he was pronounced dead.
Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death
Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege
An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
Hoboken teachers went above and beyond with their students | Opinion
Phone calls and e-mails come rather frequently these days about the loss of someone we’ve known and loved. And we are left wishing and praying that there is another story to be told on the other side. Two of our veteran teachers in Hoboken, Dolores Emily McGorty and Mary...
Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial
A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say
No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
Hoboken school board candidates talk transparency, facilities as Election Day nears
With Election Day just weeks away, the Hoboken Board of Education race is shaping up as the most contentious in Hudson County. Just under 10 months after a polarizing referendum on a $241 million new high school failed, eight candidates are competing for three seats, and only one is an incumbent. The Jersey Journal interviewed this year’s candidates about transparency, post-COVID-19 needs, facilities and more.
Cops looking for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian is killed
Police are currently investigating the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that happened Sunday in Toms River. Officers responded to a call on Sunday around 2 a.m. to find a 28-year-old woman lying in the street in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70. First responders administered first aid to the the woman, though she later died after being transported to Southern Monmouth Medical Center.
Twin sister has a message for Paterson police: Do your job. Find my sister’s killer. | Calavia-Robertson
Jessica Caro never imagined the hug she casually gave her twin sister before leaving her apartment in Paterson one night in May of 2021 would be the last. Minutes after Jessica left at half past midnight, Stephanie Caro was shot and killed while she spoke to a neighbor in front of the home on Butler Street.
Detectives investigating death of man found during house fire
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who Trenton firefighters found inside a burning home early Sunday. City fire companies arrived at the home on Summer Street shortly after 12 a.m. for a reported house fire and found flames shooting from the windows on both floors, Battalion Chief Gus Tackacs said.
Authorities ID man shot, killed during police pursuit in Paterson
Officials have identified the man shot and killed earlier this month by police, who were pursuing him for trying to get into several vehicles while armed with what appeared to be a real weapon, but turned out to be an imitation handgun. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, was shot...
This $2.3M mansion for sale was designed by a superstar architect
Newark-born architect Richard Meier has designed such showcase public buildings as The Hague City Hall and Library in the Netherlands, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Barcelona, the Museum of Decorative Arts in Frankfurt, Germany, the J. Paul Getty Center in Los Angeles, the Atheneum in New Harmony, Indiana, the U.S. Courthouse in San Diego and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.
10 years after Superstorm Sandy, we need a more resilient vision of the future | Opinion
Much has changed since Superstorm Sandy made landfall 10 years ago, just south of our Rutgers facilities in Tuckerton. While in the academic world we were busy creating our NJFloodMapper.org tool and preparing the “Getting to Resilience” municipal self-assessment online, discussions of coastal inundation, sea-level rise, nuisance flooding and resilience weren’t yet “dinner table” conversations. I recall questioning if people would even know what the word “resilience” meant in the title of our new online tool.
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
N.J. boy 7, critically injured after being struck by car after getting off school bus, cops say
A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking home just after being dropped off by his school bus Thursday afternoon in Burlington County, officials said. The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with police after hitting the boy around 3:20 p.m. on...
