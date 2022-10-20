Read full article on original website
Merck's Antiviral Therapy Shows Efficacy In Prevention of Cytomegalovirus In Kidney Transplant Patients
Merck & Co Inc MRK highlighted findings from a Phase 3 trial of Prevymis (letermovir) compared to valganciclovir for cytomegalovirus (CMV) prophylaxis in high-risk kidney transplant recipients. At 52 weeks following the kidney transplant, Prevymis was effective and non-inferior to valganciclovir for preventing CMV disease (10.4% vs. 11.8%). In a...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Recall alert: Dry shampoos may contain cancer-causing chemical, FDA says
WASHINGTON — Some dry shampoos may contain a cancer-causing chemical, prompting a voluntary recall, federal health officials announced last week. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Unilever United States issued a recall Tuesday for certain lots of aerosol dry shampoos from popular brands – including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé – because they may contain “elevated levels” of the carcinogen benzene. The company said the affected products were produced before October 2021 and distributed nationwide, WKRC reported.
Myovant Agrees To Be Acquired By Sumitomo Pharma Unit In $1.7B Deal As Japanese Company Sweetens Bid
Myovant Sciences, Inc. MYOV announced late Sunday a deal to be acquired by Japanese pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd's DNPUF unit Sumitovant Biopharma. The Deal Terms: The agreement provides for all of the Myovant shares to be acquired at $27 per share in cash, or $1.7 billion in total. The per-share value represents a 50% premium to Myovant’s closing price on Sept. 30, the last trading prior to the Japanese company’s non-binding proposal. Sumitovant currently beneficially owns 52% of Myovant shares.
Cannabis Users Experience More Pain After Surgery, Resulting In Higher Post-Op Opioid Use: New Study
Patients who used marijuana experienced 14% more pain in first 24 hours after surgery, compared to patients who never used it. A new study presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting found that people who use cannabis have more pain after surgery than those who don’t. “Cannabis is the...
