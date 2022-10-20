ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Dry shampoos may contain cancer-causing chemical, FDA says

WASHINGTON — Some dry shampoos may contain a cancer-causing chemical, prompting a voluntary recall, federal health officials announced last week. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Unilever United States issued a recall Tuesday for certain lots of aerosol dry shampoos from popular brands – including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé – because they may contain “elevated levels” of the carcinogen benzene. The company said the affected products were produced before October 2021 and distributed nationwide, WKRC reported.
Myovant Agrees To Be Acquired By Sumitomo Pharma Unit In $1.7B Deal As Japanese Company Sweetens Bid

Myovant Sciences, Inc. MYOV announced late Sunday a deal to be acquired by Japanese pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd's DNPUF unit Sumitovant Biopharma. The Deal Terms: The agreement provides for all of the Myovant shares to be acquired at $27 per share in cash, or $1.7 billion in total. The per-share value represents a 50% premium to Myovant’s closing price on Sept. 30, the last trading prior to the Japanese company’s non-binding proposal. Sumitovant currently beneficially owns 52% of Myovant shares.
