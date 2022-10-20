Myovant Sciences, Inc. MYOV announced late Sunday a deal to be acquired by Japanese pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd's DNPUF unit Sumitovant Biopharma. The Deal Terms: The agreement provides for all of the Myovant shares to be acquired at $27 per share in cash, or $1.7 billion in total. The per-share value represents a 50% premium to Myovant’s closing price on Sept. 30, the last trading prior to the Japanese company’s non-binding proposal. Sumitovant currently beneficially owns 52% of Myovant shares.

