Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Police: 20-year-old dies in hospital after Ybor City shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder after a shooting sent a man to the hospital where he later died Sunday morning in Ybor City, Tampa police explain. Jatony Tykeese Torres was arrested and originally charged with felony aggravated battery with great...
TAMPA, FL
CBS News

Suspect arrested in shooting near 7th Avenue

TAMPA, Fla.-- The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting leaving one in critical condition. The shooting occurred earl Sunday morning on North 16th Street. According to reports, at approximately 2:50 AM on October 23, 2022, as nightlife establishments were closing, a physical altercation broke out...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton identified

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department has identified a man shot and killed Thursday night, according to an updated press release. The 64-year-old man found dead has been identified as Tony Martin. Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night as they continue the search for leads. Bradenton Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street East at about 8:45 p.m. Once they arrived they found the body of a 64-year-old Bradenton man.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
