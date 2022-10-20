Read full article on original website
Police: 20-year-old dies in hospital after Ybor City shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder after a shooting sent a man to the hospital where he later died Sunday morning in Ybor City, Tampa police explain. Jatony Tykeese Torres was arrested and originally charged with felony aggravated battery with great...
CBS News
Suspect arrested in shooting near 7th Avenue
TAMPA, Fla.-- The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting leaving one in critical condition. The shooting occurred earl Sunday morning on North 16th Street. According to reports, at approximately 2:50 AM on October 23, 2022, as nightlife establishments were closing, a physical altercation broke out...
Suspect arrested after 20-year-old dies in shooting, police say
A suspect has been arrested after one person was left dead in an isolated shooting early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.
cw34.com
Florida man beaten to death with tire iron in unprovoked attack
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was beat to death with a tire iron in a random attack on Friday. At 12:37 a.m. Clearwater Police Department received a 911 call reporting a person down. Police responded and found a male on the ground who was pronounced dead on scene.
iontb.com
Teen jailed for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a Palm Harbor home and seriously injuring the homeowner
Teen jailed for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a Palm Harbor home and seriously injuring the homeowner.
fox13news.com
‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
One In Critical Condition After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa, One Person Apprehended
TAMPA, Fla – A shooting victim is in critical condition and a person of interest is being questioned by the Tampa Police Department following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on N 16th Street. At approximately 2:50 AM as nightlife establishments were closing,
Largo man charged for alleged battery of pregnant girlfriend: PCSO
A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend in a parking lot on Saturday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.
Florida Man Charged With Murder After Randomly Beating Victim To Death With Tire Iron
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police homicide detectives have charged Jermaine Adrian Bennett, 26, with first-degree murder in the Friday morning homicide on Mandalay Avenue that left Jeffrey Chapman dead. Bennett was booked into the Pasco County Jail after being arrested at his workplace Friday
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Dunedin teen crashes into home while driving drunk, severely injures man: FHP
A teenager from Dunedin was arrested Friday night after crashing into a home while driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Tampa man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron in ‘heinous,’ ‘random’ attack, police say
The Clearwater Police Department said it has arrested one of two suspects in a murder involving a body found Friday morning.
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 23-year-old woman with disabilities
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered woman in Tampa after she left her residence on foot with no phone or money.
Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton identified
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department has identified a man shot and killed Thursday night, according to an updated press release. The 64-year-old man found dead has been identified as Tony Martin. Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night as they continue the search for leads. Bradenton Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street East at about 8:45 p.m. Once they arrived they found the body of a 64-year-old Bradenton man.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead, Clearwater PD says
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
64-year-old man shot and killed in Bradenton; homicide investigation underway
A 64-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
